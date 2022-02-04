Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 4, 2022 / 8:08 PM

Former VP Mike Pence: Trump 'wrong' on overturning election

By Danielle Haynes
1/4
Former VP Mike Pence: Trump 'wrong' on overturning election
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election on January 6, 2021. Pence said Friday that former President Donald Trump was "wrong" to suggest he could overturn the results of the election. File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Donald Trump on Friday, saying he was "wrong" for suggesting he overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Pence gave the unusually sharp rebuke of Trump during a speech before the Federalist Society during an event in Orlando, Fla. He addressed the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in which Trump supporters sought to disrupt Congress' certification of the Electoral College votes that made Joe Biden President.

Advertisement

Trump on Sunday reiterated his claims that the election was fraudulent and Pence could've changed the vote in his favor during the certification process.

"There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress, I possessed unilateral authority to reject Electoral College votes. And I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to 'overturn the election,'" Pence said Friday.

RELATED RNC censures Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger for Jan. 6 committee participation

"President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone. Frankly, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.

Advertisement

"Look, I understand the disappointment many feel about the last election. I was on the ballot," Pence added. "But whatever the future holds, I know we did our duty that day."

Pence was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 when Trump's supporters attacked the building, some chanting violence against the vice president. Earlier in the day, Pence had declined to intervene in the electoral vote certification process.

RELATED Man dressed as caveman during Jan. 6 riots pleads guilty to three counts

RELATED National Archives to release vice presidential records to Jan. 6 committee

Latest Headlines

North Carolina Supreme Court rules gerrymandered congressional maps violate constitution
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
North Carolina Supreme Court rules gerrymandered congressional maps violate constitution
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Friday that the new political maps drawn by Republicans last year violated the state's constitution.
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Minnesota said Friday that criminal charges are possible for Minneapolis police officers after they shot and killed a Black man in his home while serving a search warrant related to a murder case.
CDC extends use of Title 42 to expel migrants due to COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC extends use of Title 42 to expel migrants due to COVID-19
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has decided to maintain a Trump-era policy to expel migrants entering the United States to limit the spread of COVID-19 after a review of the practice.
Pentagon report: Lone suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pentagon report: Lone suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. military Friday said a lone suicide bomber was responsible for the Kabul airport blast that killed 13 U.S. troops and more than 150 Afghans in the U.S. effort to evacuate people from Afghanistan.
Michael Avenatti guilty of fraud in Stormy Daniels case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michael Avenatti guilty of fraud in Stormy Daniels case
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Manhattan found lawyer Michael Avenatti guilty of cheating his former client, Stormy Daniels, out of nearly $300,000 on Friday.
Winter storm linked to at least 4 deaths, 17-hour backup on Texas interstate
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Winter storm linked to at least 4 deaths, 17-hour backup on Texas interstate
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A massive U.S. winter storm now winding down has claimed at least four lives and continued to disrupt travel and power Friday.
House passes bill to boost supply chain, compete with China
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House passes bill to boost supply chain, compete with China
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The House voted Friday in favor of a bill investing in scientific research, strengthening supply chains and boosting the United States' competitiveness with China.
Senate, House bills would change Taiwan's D.C. representative office name
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate, House bills would change Taiwan's D.C. representative office name
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Bipartisan bills were introduced in the Senate and the House Friday to change the official name of Taiwan's representative office in Washington D.C.
Ford announces public-private partnership for its Michigan Central campus
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ford announces public-private partnership for its Michigan Central campus
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. said Friday it will sign a public-private partnership with the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit at a 30-acre campus centered on the redeveloped historic Michigan Central Station.
RNC censures Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger for Jan. 6 committee participation
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
RNC censures Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger for Jan. 6 committee participation
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee on Friday approved a resolution censuring Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., for their participation on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
U.S. economy shocks experts with 467K jobs in January; Biden hails 'historic' comeback
U.S. economy shocks experts with 467K jobs in January; Biden hails 'historic' comeback
Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo shot to death outside his home
Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo shot to death outside his home
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 17 counties due to ice storm
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 17 counties due to ice storm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement