FBI: Brian Laundrie admitted responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook



Brian Laundrie (L) admitted responsibility for the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, in a notebook police found near his body. File Photo courtesy of North Port Police/ Twitter

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for killing his fiancee, Gabby Petito, in a notebook investigators found near his body in a Florida park, the FBI revealed Friday. The FBI said it met with Petito's family Thursday as it prepared to close the investigation into her slaying last year. Advertisement

"All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case," said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito."

Search teams found Petito's body Sept. 19 in a camping area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

Petito's family reported her missing a week earlier after Laundrie returned to his home in Florida without her. Medical examiners said she died of blunt-force injuries to her head and neck, and manual strangulation.

Police named Laundrie a person of interest in the case, but his parents -- with whom he and Petito lived prior to her disappearance -- reported him missing Sept. 17. They found his body and some personal belongings, including a notebook, at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park a month later.

Advertisement

"A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death," a statement from the FBI said.

Medical examiners said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.