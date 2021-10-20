Trending
Oct. 20, 2021 / 2:18 PM

Medical examiner called to Florida park in Brian Laundrie search

By Danielle Haynes
Medical examiner called to Florida park in Brian Laundrie search
Brian Laundrie (L) is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. File Photo courtesy of North Port Police/Twitter

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Representatives from the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office were called to a park in North Port, Fla., where Brian Laundrie's parents searched for him Wednesday, local officials said.

Chris Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie informed law enforcement officials on Tuesday that they planned to search Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, the last place they remember seeing their 23-year-old son. North Port police officers and FBI agents met them at the park Wednesday morning to assist in the search of trails Brian Laundrie was known to frequent.

Steven Berolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, told WTVT-TV in Tampa Bay, Fla., that "some articles belonging to Brian were found" at the park.

Brian Laundrie's parents reported him missing Sept. 13, less than two weeks after he returned home from a road trip out West without his fiancée, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, 22. Searchers found Petito's body Sept. 19 at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and determined she died of strangulation.

Investigators have sought Brian Laundrie as a person of interest in Petito's death and on federal charges of using someone else's credit card. They focused their search efforts on a wildlife preserve in Florida as well as the Myakkahatchee park, which is where Brian Laundrie's parents said they last remembered seeing him.

The Myakkahatchee had been closed to the public until Tuesday amid search efforts, WFLA-TV in Tampa Bay reported.

In addition to the medical examiner, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said a cadaver dog and two spotters were sent to the park after the discovery Wednesday, according to CNN.

Petito's parents reported her missing Sept. 11 amid her road trip with Brian Laundrie. Her family said they last heard from her in late August. Petito had been living with Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Fla., when they set out on the trip. Authorities said Petito was not with Laundrie when he returned to their Florida home Sept. 1.

