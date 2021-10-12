Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 12, 2021 / 3:04 PM

Gabby Petito died of strangulation, coroner says

By
The Teton County coroner said Gabby Petito (R) died of strangulation. Police were still searching for her boyfriend,&nbsp;Brian Laundrie (L), a month after he was reported missing. File Photo courtesy of North Port Police/Twitter
The Teton County coroner said Gabby Petito (R) died of strangulation. Police were still searching for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie (L), a month after he was reported missing. File Photo courtesy of North Port Police/Twitter

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Wyoming coroner confirmed Tuesday that Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito died from strangulation, as officials near a full month of searching for her missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue declined to offer further details about Petito's death, NBC News reported.

Advertisement

While he said her body was found outside, he didn't specify whether her remains were buried or exposed in Grand Teton National Park, where she was found, WFLA-TV in Tampa, Fla., reported.

Officials found Petito's body Sept. 19, little more than a week after her parents reported her missing during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

RELATED Mourners gather at N.Y. funeral service for Gabby Petito

Her family said they last heard from her in late August while she was traveling with Laundrie. Petito, 22, had been living with Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Fla., when they set out on the trip. Authorities said Petito was not with Laundrie when he returned to their Florida home Sept. 1.

Laundrie, a "person of interest" in the criminal investigation, according to North Port Police, has been missing since Sept. 14, when his family said he went for a hike in Carlton Reserve in Florida and never returned. Police said that prior to his disappearance Laundrie had not been cooperative with investigators.

Advertisement

Authorities searched the wildlife refuge for weeks seeking signs of Laundrie. A federal court in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for him, accusing him of using Petito's credit cards after her death.

RELATED Deputies find 'unidentified human remains' in search for Lauren Cho

The couple had been in a physical fight in Moab, Utah, about two weeks before Petito disappeared in Wyoming, but there were no arrests, according to a police report.

RELATED Medical examiner identifies body of missing Florida woman Miya Marcano

Latest Headlines

Navy recovers wreckage, remains from helicopter crash that killed five
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Navy recovers wreckage, remains from helicopter crash that killed five
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Search and salvage teams recovered the wreckage of a helicopter and the remains of five crew members who died in a military crash off the coast of San Diego in August, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday.
Nancy Pelosi looks at program length to trim spending bills
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Nancy Pelosi looks at program length to trim spending bills
WASHINGTON, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday indicated she is leaning toward cutting the length of programs in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to pare down the $3.5 trillion price tag.
Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek re-election next year
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek re-election next year
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Rep. John Yarmuth, chairman of the House Committee on the Budget, announced Tuesday he won't seek re-election next year.
Supreme Court appears open to allowing Kentucky AG to defend abortion law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court appears open to allowing Kentucky AG to defend abortion law
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court signaled on Tuesday that it was inclined to allow Kentucky's Republican attorney general to revive a defense of the state's abortion restrictions previously struck down by lower courts.
Cryptocurrency exchange announces new NFT trading platform
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cryptocurrency exchange announces new NFT trading platform
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A large cryptocurrency exchange says it's creating a marketplace where users can easily showcase and trade "non-fungible tokens," a unique digital asset meant to represent ownership of digital files.
Barack Obama to campaign for Terry McAuliffe for governor in Virginia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Barack Obama to campaign for Terry McAuliffe for governor in Virginia
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama will stump for Terry McAuliffe's re-election as Virginia's governor later this month, the campaign said Tuesday.
FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists are not recommending a booster shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
Boeing increases deliveries of new 737 Max planes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boeing increases deliveries of new 737 Max planes
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Boeing said Tuesday it has increased deliveries of the 737 Max in the third quarter, marking another turning point for the passenger aircraft that was grounded for software issues after two plane crashes.
U.S. workers quit their jobs at a record level in August, report shows
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. workers quit their jobs at a record level in August, report shows
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. workers who quit their jobs rose to 4.3 million in August, which is the highest level in two decades, the Labor Department said in a report Tuesday.
Groups sue U.S. government over failure to protect giraffes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Groups sue U.S. government over failure to protect giraffes
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Humane Society's U.S. and international branches, along with a conservation group, sued Tuesday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for failing to protect Africa's giraffes from extinction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TS Pamela becomes Category 1 hurricane near Mexico's west coast
TS Pamela becomes Category 1 hurricane near Mexico's west coast
Florida city's first Black female firefighter sues over mural that depicted her as White
Florida city's first Black female firefighter sues over mural that depicted her as White
Southwest cancels dozens more flights, apologizes for disruptions
Southwest cancels dozens more flights, apologizes for disruptions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Russia jails man amid crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Russia jails man amid crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/