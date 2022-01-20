Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 6:16 PM

Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges

By Daniel Uria
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Thursday denied a request by InfoWars host Owen Shroyer to dismiss charges against him related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as he claimed he was subject to "vindictive prosecution." Photo courtesy U.S. Justice Department 

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday denied a request by InfoWars host Owen Shroyer to dismiss four charges against him in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Shoyer has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Advertisement

His attorney, Norman Pattis, filed a motion to dismiss the counts against him, saying the U.S. Department of Justice failed to disclose video evidence to a magistrate judge and that he was the subject of "vindictive prosecution" due to his political views.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly denied Pattis' motion, stating prosecutors met the requirements to obtain an arrest warrant and Shroyer produced "little if any evidence" of selective prosecution.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee to ask Ivanka Trump to testify voluntarily

"The government did not omit or withhold anything at all," Kelly said during the hearing.

Kelly also noted that the Justice Department had provided a link to the magistrate judge containing all publicly available video from the riots.

Additionally, he said Shroyer's claim that he could not have known he was in a restricted area was contradicted by a pretrial diversion agreement he signed in 2019 that banned him from the Capitol after he disrupted a hearing during the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement
RELATED Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to block release of Jan. 6 records

Screenshots from the Justice Department show Shroyer, who hosted The War Room with Owen Shroyer, standing next to InfoWars founder Alex Jones and "Stop the Steal" rally organizer Ali Alexander in a restricted are of the Capitol near the inauguration stage.

During the riots, Shroyer called into a news show and said the mob had "taken the Capitol," adding that "we literally own these streets right now."

"There is no doubt in my mind that probable cause for an arrest existed here," Kelly said.

RELATED Oath Keepers leader, 10 others indicted for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack

Shroyer is set to appear in court again March 8.

President Joe Biden, members of Congress mark anniversary of Capitol attack

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.,, speaks at a candlelight vigil on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Officials highlight Biden's electric vehicle goals, importance of charger rollout
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Officials highlight Biden's electric vehicle goals, importance of charger rollout
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials from the newly formed Joint Office of Energy and Transportation previewed their plans Thursday to accomplish President Joe Biden's goal of establishing a national network of electric vehicle chargers.
Belarusian officials charged with air piracy over diverted flight
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Belarusian officials charged with air piracy over diverted flight
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Four Belarusian officials were charged Thursday with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy, according to the Justice Department.
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The American Museum of Natural History has removed the Theodore Roosevelt statue that was located in front of the building in New York City.
Experts recommend renewable energy, alternative ways to clean up cryptocurrency
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Experts recommend renewable energy, alternative ways to clean up cryptocurrency
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Lawmakers grappled Thursday with balancing the energy consumption of cryptocurrency's mining process alongside the opportunities for blockchain technology at a House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing.
Supreme Court denies request to move Texas abortion case to district court
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court denies request to move Texas abortion case to district court
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court denied on Thursday abortion providers' latest request to intervene in the ongoing legal challenge against Texas' restrictive abortion law.
Lawmakers debate how to address racial economic disparities
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lawmakers debate how to address racial economic disparities
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Lawmakers and experts suggested ways Thursday that the federal government could reduce racial economic disparities at a House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth hearing.
Police fatally shoot armed suspect outside San Francisco airport; bystander hospitalized
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police fatally shoot armed suspect outside San Francisco airport; bystander hospitalized
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Police officers fatally shot an armed suspect Thursday outside San Francisco International Airport, and a bystander was hospitalized.
Senate committee approves antitrust bill targeting big tech
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate committee approves antitrust bill targeting big tech
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill that makes it more difficult for big tech companies to favor their services and products over competitors.
Democrats urge Interior Dept. not to approve new drilling in Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrats urge Interior Dept. not to approve new drilling in Gulf of Mexico
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Democrat lawmakers said President Joe Biden is not doing enough to stop offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico during a House hearing Thursday.
Ralph Lauren unveils Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ralph Lauren unveils Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Ralph Lauren on Thursday unveiled the Team USA uniforms for the opening ceremonies at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing next month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China warns U.S. of 'serious consequences' after Navy warship crosses South China Sea
China warns U.S. of 'serious consequences' after Navy warship crosses South China Sea
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
2 Marines killed in North Carolina military truck crash
2 Marines killed in North Carolina military truck crash
'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight
'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight
CIA says most cases of 'Havana Syndrome' probably not caused by foreign enemies
CIA says most cases of 'Havana Syndrome' probably not caused by foreign enemies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement