| License Photo President Joe Biden addresses speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House last Friday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a formal news conference at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, which will be his first question and answer session with reporters in months. The news conference, which will occur on the eve of his inauguration in 2021, comes at a pivotal time with the Omicron coronavirus variant causing renewed restrictions and Russia threatening Ukraine with more than 100,000 troops at near their shared border. Advertisement

Biden's Build Back Better Act, which he'd hoped would fuel his plan for social reforms and ambitious climate change initiatives has stalled in the evenly-split Senate, along with two bills that seek to protect voting rights.

Biden's news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST in the East Room of the White House.

RELATED White House to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans at no cost

"I think what you'll hear the president talk about ... how to build on the foundation we laid in the first year," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing Tuesday.

Biden is also expected to detail his plan to give 400 million N95 masks to Americans at no cost. The plan was announced earlier Wednesday.

Advertisement

Media watchers have pointed out that Biden has held just six news conferences since he took office a year ago -- fewer than most of his recent predecessors over their first year. Wednesday's will be only Biden's second question and answer session in the United States. His last solo press conference was held on March 25.