Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 19, 2022 / 8:23 AM

Blinken pledges U.S. support in Ukraine, vows 'consequences' for Russian aggression

By Clyde Hughes
Blinken pledges U.S. support in Ukraine, vows 'consequences' for Russian aggression
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on Wednesday at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. Photo courtesy U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken/Twitter

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- During his visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured the Eastern European country that it has support from the United States and urged Western nations to unite against Russian aggression.

Blinken made the remarks to staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev.

Advertisement

The top U.S. diplomat is on a three-day tour that will take him to Ukraine and Germany -- and aims to de-escalate tensions in the region related to Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine's eastern border and Moscow's opposition to Ukraine potentially joining NATO.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, which was formerly part of the old Soviet Union.

RELATED Russia moving troops near Ukraine for joint exercises with Belarus

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice," Blinken said in his remarks, according to a transcript published by the State Department.

"And that gives [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin the capacity also on very short notice to take further aggressive action against Ukraine. And that, of course, has gotten not only our attention but it's gotten the attention of virtually all of our allies and partners, and not just in Europe, even beyond."

Advertisement

Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on Wednesday and reiterated U.S. support, and also said President Joe Biden's administration will push for a diplomatic solution.

RELATED Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation meets with Ukraine leaders in Kyiv

"This is a critical time for Ukraine," Blinken added. "There is the path of diplomacy and dialogue to try to resolve whatever differences there are peacefully through diplomacy.

"[That is] clearly the preferable path, clearly the most responsible path and the one that we would prefer, but there is also the path if Russia chooses to renew aggression, of conflict, confrontation and consequences for Russia."

Blinken is expected to speak at some point with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during the trip.

RELATED Russian official wants to resume security talks with the United States, NATO

Latest Headlines

Some foreign carriers cancel flights to U.S. over concerns about 5G rollout
World News // 14 minutes ago
Some foreign carriers cancel flights to U.S. over concerns about 5G rollout
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Several carriers announced cancellations or modifications for flights to the U.S. on Wednesday due to concerns that the rollout of new 5G cellular services near some airports will interfere with aviation technologies.
Britain to lift 'Plan B' COVID-19 restrictions nationwide by next week
World News // 39 minutes ago
Britain to lift 'Plan B' COVID-19 restrictions nationwide by next week
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that most COVID-19 restrictions imposed to control the spread of the Omicron variant, including mask rules, will be lifted now that cases seem to have peaked across Britain.
British lawmaker switches to Labor Party over Boris Johnson's 'incapable' leadership
World News // 1 hour ago
British lawmaker switches to Labor Party over Boris Johnson's 'incapable' leadership
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- British lawmaker Christian Wakeford on Wednesday defected from the Conservative Party to the Labor Party, due entirely to what he said are significant failures in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.
Hong Kong experts defend decision to euthanize hamsters, other animals with COVID-19
World News // 2 hours ago
Hong Kong experts defend decision to euthanize hamsters, other animals with COVID-19
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Despite opposition and outrage from animal lovers and activists, experts in Hong Kong are defending their decision to euthanize hundreds of hamsters and other small animals after several tested positive for COVID-19.
'Unprecedented' flooding event wreaks havoc in Uruguay capital of Montevideo
World News // 3 hours ago
'Unprecedented' flooding event wreaks havoc in Uruguay capital of Montevideo
A deluge struck Uruguay's capital of Montevideo at the beginning of this week, causing chaotic scenes across the city as streets were left underwater after more than a month's worth of rain fell in a few hours.
Internet watchdog warns Olympic Games app has security, censorship flaws
World News // 8 hours ago
Internet watchdog warns Olympic Games app has security, censorship flaws
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Internet watchdog Citizen Lab is sounding the alarm over security and censorship issues with a smartphone app mandated for use by all attendees of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.
Auction for Roman villa containing Caravaggio mural draws no bidders
World News // 11 hours ago
Auction for Roman villa containing Caravaggio mural draws no bidders
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- An auction for a Roman villa featuring a ceiling mural by Italian painter Caravaggio that is at the center of an inheritance dispute was rescheduled after failing to receive any bidders.
Russia moving troops near Ukraine for joint exercises with Belarus
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia moving troops near Ukraine for joint exercises with Belarus
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Russia has moved troops to Belarus for joint military exercises that are raising worldwide concern over the possibility of a plan to invade Ukraine.
Britain's upper house passes bill to make misogyny a hate crime
World News // 19 hours ago
Britain's upper house passes bill to make misogyny a hate crime
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Britain's House of Lords passed a measure on Monday night making misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales, and sent the proposal on to the House of Commons.
South Korea to export $3.4B missile system to UAE
World News // 19 hours ago
South Korea to export $3.4B missile system to UAE
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hanwha Defense, Hanwha Systems and LIG Nex1 have agreed to export a midrange surface-to-air missile system to the United Arab Emirates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia moving troops near Ukraine for joint exercises with Belarus
Russia moving troops near Ukraine for joint exercises with Belarus
Auction for Roman villa containing Caravaggio mural draws no bidders
Auction for Roman villa containing Caravaggio mural draws no bidders
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list
CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list
Malta's Roberta Metsola becomes youngest person elected European Parliament president
Malta's Roberta Metsola becomes youngest person elected European Parliament president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement