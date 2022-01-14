Trending
Jan. 14, 2022 / 9:25 AM

More than 30 million families lose child tax credit starting this month

By UPI Staff

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. families won't receive a child tax credit this weekend, marking the first time since July many families will go without the payment.

The move will affect 36 million families that were receiving $300-per-child monthly checks from the IRS to help pay for groceries and other expenses.

U.S. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act -- which remains in limbo -- would have ensured that families receive a payment on Friday.

The effort hit a roadblock with opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., whose support is crucial in passing the legislation.

Though Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi believes that a deal can be reached, it wouldn't happen in time for families to receive a check this week.

Families are planning to cut back on essentials and expenses to cope with the financial hit.

"The CTC went away, but grocery prices haven't gone down," a 44-year-old single mother of three Stormy Johnson told CBS News. "Now that I don't have that payment, the reality of life is that there will be times I won't eat to make sure my kids can."

Children may be most affected with 10 million kids at risk of slipping into poverty.

The CTC payments reduced food insufficiency by 26%, according to a study published Thursday.

Advance Child Tax Credit payments cut food insufficiency by 26%, study finds Watchdog: IRS 'in crisis' due to tax return backlog, pandemic complications Congress' 2022 to-do list: Revived social spending bill, voting rights, Capitol riot probe

