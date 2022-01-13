Reports: Biden to send military medical support to crowded hospitals in several states

1/4

A manufacturing technician prepares a box of blood packets for shipment to a hospital, at the Red Cross blood donation center in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday. For the first time in its 140-year history, the American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis due to COVID-19-related shortages nationwide. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that he's sending hundreds of military medical personnel to several states to help overwhelmed hospitals that are seeing dramatic peaks in COVID-19 cases. Biden's administration will send at least 1,000 health personnel to six states, according to reports by ABC News, The New York Times and USA Today. Advertisement

The president is expected to make the announcement Thursday with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Deanne Criswell.

The states getting the support staff are Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island, according to the reports.

Once there, the medical teams would help triage patients arriving at hospitals, allowing short-staffed emergency departments to free up space. Biden first suggested the move last month as a way to help relieve crowded hospitals.

So far, the White House has sent more than 800 military and emergency personnel to almost half of all states.

Advertisement

The new deployment will move medical workers to facilities including the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Henry Ford Hospital near Detroit, University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque and University Hospital in Newark, N.J.

There's also new pressure on laboratories to produce test results due to substantial rises in COVID-19-related sick calls.

"We have been pressured to get our capacity where we believe it can be because of the labor problems we see," Quest Diagnostics CEO Steve Rusckowski said, according to ABC News.

"Some of this is just getting the labor to do our work, but secondly, is because of callouts because of the virus have been considerable over the last two weeks."

Wednesday, Biden announced a new measure to send 10 million COVID-19 test kits every month to schools nationwide -- a bid to keep them from closing.