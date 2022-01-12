Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2022 / 7:51 AM

White House says 10 million COVID-19 tests will be sent to U.S. schools each month

By Clyde Hughes
White House says 10 million COVID-19 tests will be sent to U.S. schools each month
Masked students are seen in a classroom at Olive Vista Middle School in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday. Millions of students nationwide returned to classes this week after the holiday break. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's administration will make 10 million COVID-19 tests available to schools nationwide each month, in an effort to shore up testing deficiencies and keep classrooms open amid the surge in Omicron cases.

Officials said the administration will make 5 million rapid tests and 5 million PCR tests available to schools every month.

Advertisement

The move comes amid widespread shortages of coronavirus tests nationwide and relentless surges in cases driven by the Omicron variant. Almost 150,000 people in the United States were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of late Tuesday, a record for a single day.

For weeks, Biden has promised to increase testing capabilities in the United States -- as well as make home testing kits available to all Americans at no cost. The website for the free tests is expected to go online later this month.

RELATED Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

"These additional tests will help schools safely remain open and implement screening testing and test to stay programs," the White House said in a statement Wednesday.

Each month, millions of rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests like these will be sent to U.S. schools, the White House said in an announcement on Wednesday. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

"With the additional 10 million tests per month, we will make available to schools more than double the volume of testing that took place in schools across the nation in November, the most recent data available."

Advertisement

Many schools nationwide have faced closures this month after returning from the holiday break, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and sick staffers. Chicago public schools have been closed all month so far over a dispute about safety protocols between the teachers union and city officials. The Chicago schools reopened to students on Wednesday after the two sides reached an agreement.

RELATED U.S. hits new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Officials said the Department of Health and Human Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency are working with state, territorial and tribal leaders to identify specific testing needs and will send out "surge testing units" to support free testing access at schools.

The White House noted that the plan will set up school testing programs using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

"We know how to keep students and staff safely in school, including through vaccinations and boosters, implementing universal indoor masking, maintaining physical distancing, improving ventilation, and performing COVID-19 screening testing," the White House added.

RELATED Yale class on boosting happiness surges in popularity amid COVID-19

Under the plan, schools would be able to refer students and staff to community testing sites that are supported by federal funding, and public entities will receive full reimbursement through FEMA.

Latest Headlines

Convicted ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes granted bond, to be sentenced in Sept.
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Convicted ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes granted bond, to be sentenced in Sept.
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, a former health technology company executive convicted of federal fraud charges last week, has been granted bond and will be sentenced in about eight months, under a court proposal filed late Tuesday.
Watch live: Body of former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid lies in state at U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Body of former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The body of former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, one of the latest honors for the powerful Democratic leader after he died last month at the age of 82.
Authorities arrest suspects in shooting death of rapper Young Dolph
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Authorities arrest suspects in shooting death of rapper Young Dolph
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Nearly two months after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in broad daylight at a Memphis bakery, authorities said they have arrested one suspect and indicted another.
Senate votes to honor Emmett Till, Mamie Till-Mobley with Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate votes to honor Emmett Till, Mamie Till-Mobley with Congressional Gold Medal
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Senate lawmakers have passed a bill to posthumously award Emmett Till, who was abducted and killed by White supremacists in 1955, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, the Congressional Gold Medal.
U.S. warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it chooses conflict over diplomacy
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it chooses conflict over diplomacy
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration threatened the Kremlin with "massive consequences" not seen before if it continues to tread down the path of confrontation and not that of diplomacy and dialogue.
Court declines to undo GOP-drawn North Carolina election maps
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Court declines to undo GOP-drawn North Carolina election maps
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A court in North Carolina ruled that election maps drawn to favor Republicans in the state do not violate the state's constitution.
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins Florida's District 20 Congressional seat
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins Florida's District 20 Congressional seat
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Progressive Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has been elected to Congress in a landslide victory over Republican candidate Jason Mariner in a special South Florida election.
EPA to begin enforcing rule on coal ash waste clean-up
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
EPA to begin enforcing rule on coal ash waste clean-up
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Environmental Agency announced Tuesday it will begin enforcing regulations requiring coal-fired power plants to clean up toxic coal ash waste.
Judge declines to throw out Federal Trade Commission case against Facebook
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge declines to throw out Federal Trade Commission case against Facebook
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, can proceed.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump speechwriter, operatives who helped with rally
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump speechwriter, operatives who helped with rally
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots announced they have subpoenaed the speechwriter behind former President Donald Trump's speech on the Ellipse and two GOP operatives.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
U.S. Mint begins shipping quarters featuring Maya Angelou
U.S. Mint begins shipping quarters featuring Maya Angelou
Pfizer exec says new COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron variant coming soon
Pfizer exec says new COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron variant coming soon
U.S. hits new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
U.S. hits new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement