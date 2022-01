1/5

Then-Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid speaks at his portrait unveiling ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on December 8, 2016. Reid's body will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The body of former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, one of the latest honors for the powerful Democratic leader after he died late last month at the age of 82. Reid died on Dec. 28 after fighting pancreatic cancer. His funeral in Las Vegas last Saturday included tributes by President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Reid served as majority leader during much of Obama's presidency. Advertisement

A ceremonial arrival will begin at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST.

A Congressional tribute will follow the arrival at 11 a.m. and feature remarks by congressional leaders. The private event is open only to invited guests largely due to COVID-19 protocols. A viewing will run from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday and there will be a ceremonial departure at 5 p.m.

Reid was Nevada's longest-serving senator. He also served as Nevada's lieutenant governor after rising from poverty to become one of the state's leading politicians.

Advertisement

Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to pay tribute to Reid at the Capitol on Wednesday -- Harris in the late morning and Biden sometime in the afternoon.

