Dominick Black, pictured in November 2020, has agreed to take a plea deal to avoid convictions for two felony counts of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor resulting in death. File Photo courtesy of the Kenosha, Wis., Sheriff's Department

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The man who bought the rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha, Wis., in August 2020 has agreed to take a plea deal. Dominick Black, 20, has agreed to plead no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a non-criminal citation carrying a fine of $2,000, while avoiding convictions for two felony counts of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor resulting in death. Advertisement

The plea deal was first revealed by the Kenosha County Eye, which obtained a copy of the plea agreement filed by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger in the State of Wisconsin Circuit Court for Kenosha County.

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who served during the trial for Rittenhouse, could sign off on the deal, reject it or even dismiss the felony counts outright during a hearing scheduled for Monday.

Black bought the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle at a hardware store in May 2020 and told the jury during Rittenhouse's trial that his friend had agreed to not use it before he turned 18.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting and not allowed to buy a gun, was acquitted by a jury in November of all charges including two counts of first-degree reckless homicide for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26.