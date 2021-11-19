Breaking News
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in fatal protest shootings
Nov. 19, 2021 / 1:28 PM / Updated at 1:52 PM

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings

By Jake Thomas
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings
 A law enforcement officer keeps watch at the the Kenosha County courthouse as the jury deliberated in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges related to the shooting of three people -- two of them fatally -- during racial justice protests in Kenosha.

Prosecutors alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, traveled from nearby Antioch, Ill., armed with an AR-15-style rifle to instigate violence. Defense attorneys for Rittenhouse, now 18, argued that he acted in self-defense when he shot dead Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26.

The trial has been politically divisive, with confrontational protests playing out outside the Kenosha County courthouse. Five nearby schools moved to remote learning "out of an abundance of caution" this week as the jury deliberated.

Gov. Tony Evers put 500 National Guard on standby to support law enforcement in anticipation of the verdict.

Jurors found Rittenhouse not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Rosenbaum, first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Huber and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of volunteer paramedic Gaige Grosskreutz, who was wounded.

Additionally, Rittenhouse was acquitted on two counts of recklessly endangering safety by attempting to shoot an unknown person who tried to kick him and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment for shooting twice at the unidentified man and in the direction of videographer Richard McGinniss.

Five Kenosha, Wis., schools move to virtual learning ahead of Rittenhouse verdict Wisconsin governor puts National Guard on standby ahead of Rittenhouse verdict Judge, prosecutor clash during Kyle Rittenhouse trial; defense rests

