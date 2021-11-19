Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges related to the shooting of three people -- two of them fatally -- during racial justice protests in Kenosha.
Prosecutors alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, traveled from nearby Antioch, Ill., armed with an AR-15-style rifle to instigate violence. Defense attorneys for Rittenhouse, now 18, argued that he acted in self-defense when he shot dead Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26.