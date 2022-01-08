Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2022 / 8:42 PM

U.S. details new offers and threats to Russia over Ukraine conflict

By Adam Schrader
U.S. details new offers and threats to Russia over Ukraine conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a press conference in December. The Biden administration Saturday issued new warnings to Russia if the country invades Ukraine, but also detailed offers the White House is prepared to discuss. File Photo by Evgeny Odinokov/EPA-EFE/SPUTNIK

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Saturday issued new warnings to Russia if the country invades Ukraine, but also detailed offers the White House is prepared to discuss.

The warnings were made by a senior administration official during a teleconference Saturday ahead of strategic stability dialogues between American and Russian officials in Switzerland on Monday.

Advertisement

The official said that the United States would be open to preventing the future deployment of offensive missiles systems in Ukraine -- a topic President Joe Biden has already told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he has no intention of doing.

"Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine," the official said. "This is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment."

RELATED U.S., Britain, China, France, Russia vow to prevent nuclear war

The United States is also open to the possibility of "reciprocal restrictions on the size and scope" of military exercises along Russia's border with NATO allies, the official said. These discussions could include "both strategic bombers close to each other's territory and ground-based exercises."

"This, by the way, is something we are already doing - or at least that we already should be doing when Russia does what it has committed to under an agreement called the Vienna Document," the official said.

Advertisement

However, the official clearly expressed that the United States would not be open to discussing topics such as troop numbers in NATO countries or reducing those numbers, which Russia has demanded.

RELATED Biden: U.S., allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine

"I want to be clear that this is not on the table," the official said.

The official also warned that Russia would face "severe costs" such as financial and economic sanctions, as well as increased security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself if Russia were to invade. Sanctions could include significantly limiting U.S. exports to Russia and other controls that "target key industries."

"We won't know until we get into these conversations, starting tomorrow night, whether Russia is prepared to negotiate seriously and in good faith," the official said. "Or whether they will simply use this as a pretext to claim that diplomacy couldn't address their interests."

RELATED U.S. condemns Russia for closing human rights group

The official also noted that the main threats to European security in the past two decades have come from Russia.

"Russia has twice invaded and occupied its neighbors. It's interfered in a myriad of elections, including our own. It's used chemical weapons to conduct assassinations and violated foundational arms control treaties, like the INF," the official said.

"So, any serious conversation with Russia about European security is going to have to address those issues, which, of course, are not referenced in Russia's draft documents."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Florida man arrested with explosive near Oath Keepers rally
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida man arrested with explosive near Oath Keepers rally
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office spotted Garrett Smith, 22, running from the direction of the protest while carrying a backpack around 7:24 p.m. on January 6, the anniversary of the riot at the Capitol.
Asian man beaten in April in NYC dies from his injuries
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Asian man beaten in April in NYC dies from his injuries
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Asian man who was repeatedly kicked in the head during an attack in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York City in April has died from his injuries.
Treasury Department to send $1B in pandemic rental assistance
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury Department to send $1B in pandemic rental assistance
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday it would reallocate $1.1 billion in pandemic rental assistance from places where it went unused to states and cities with a higher need for the aid.
Miner trapped in Fayette County, Pa., mine collapse dies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Miner trapped in Fayette County, Pa., mine collapse dies
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A miner trapped after the roof of a mine collapsed in Fayette County, Pa., has died.
President Biden, Obama pay tribute at memorial for Sen. Harry Reid
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President Biden, Obama pay tribute at memorial for Sen. Harry Reid
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer were among those to speak at the memorial for the late former Sen. Harry Reid on Saturday.
Record number of Florida manatees died in 2021
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Record number of Florida manatees died in 2021
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Florida's manatee population saw its highest death toll in at least a dozen years in 2021, the state announced.
Amazon cuts COVID-19 isolation requirement for U.S. employees
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Amazon cuts COVID-19 isolation requirement for U.S. employees
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon is changing its policy and shortening the COVID-19 isolation period for its employees from 10 days to seven days, the company announced.
Firefighters rescue man trapped in Seattle house after landslide
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Firefighters rescue man trapped in Seattle house after landslide
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Seattle firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in his basement after a landslide.
Biden tells survivors of Colorado's Marshall Fire to 'hang on to one another'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden tells survivors of Colorado's Marshall Fire to 'hang on to one another'
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden toured the site of a fire in Boulder County, Colo., that destroyed over 1,000 homes late last month.
Chicago likely to cancel classes a fourth day amid teachers' union dispute
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Chicago likely to cancel classes a fourth day amid teachers' union dispute
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Chicago Public Schools will likely cancel classes Monday for the majority of the district's 270,000 students amid ongoing negotiations with the teachers' union over COVID-19 protocols.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Treasury Department to send $1B in pandemic rental assistance
Treasury Department to send $1B in pandemic rental assistance
Saudi princess released after almost three years in prison
Saudi princess released after almost three years in prison
London's $8M Marble Arch Mound to close Sunday after mockery
London's $8M Marble Arch Mound to close Sunday after mockery
Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 6 people
Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 6 people
Iran sanctions more U.S. officials for assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani
Iran sanctions more U.S. officials for assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement