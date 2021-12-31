Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 31, 2021 / 4:10 PM

Biden administration extends ISS operations through 2030

By Adam Schrader
1/3
Biden administration extends ISS operations through 2030
This mosaic depicts the International Space Station pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly-around of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module's space-facing port on Nov. 8. Photo courtesy NASA | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has extended operations on theInternational Space Station through 2030 to "enable a seamless transition" to commercial space stations, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced Friday.

Nelson said in a statement that NASA will continue working with the European Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Canadian Space Agency, and Russia's StateSpace Corporation Roscosmos "to enable continuation of the groundbreaking research being conducted."

Advertisement

"The United States' continued participation on the ISS will enhance innovation and competitiveness, as well as advance the research and technology necessary to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon under NASA's Artemis program and pave the way for sending the first humans to Mars," Nelson said.

Earlier this month, NASA awarded $415 million to three companies -- Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, aerospace company Nanoracks, and aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman -- for the development of commercial destinations in space.

RELATED Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009

Nelson said in a statement at the time that the awards would stimulate the development of independent space stations for use by government and private-sector customers.

"With commercial companies now providing transportation to low-Earth orbit in place, we are partnering with U.S. companies to develop the space destinations where people can visit, live, and work, enabling NASA to continue forging a path in space for the benefit of humanity," Nelson said at the time.

Advertisement

In April, NASA awarded $2.89 billion to SpaceX to continue the development of the first commercial human lander, called HLS Starship, which will take astronauts to the Moon before some day taking humans to Mars.

Earlier this month, a billionaire Japanese space tourist and two other people returned to Earth after spending nearly two weeks at the International Space Station.

Yusaku Maezawa returned to Earth in Kazakhstan after becoming the first paying tourist to visit the International Space Station since 2009.

Latest Headlines

New York mandates booster vaccines for college students
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
New York mandates booster vaccines for college students
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the state would be requiring booster vaccines for college students attending schools within the State University of New York and City University of New York systems.
Biden OKs disaster declaration for 'historic' Colorado wildfire
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden OKs disaster declaration for 'historic' Colorado wildfire
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A winter weather storm on Friday may help put out a devastating Colorado wildfire that is already being called the worst in state history.
Naples Zoo president discusses shooting death of tiger
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Naples Zoo president discusses shooting death of tiger
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- In some of their first comments since a Florida sheriff deputy shot a killed Eko, a rare Malaysian tiger at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, officials said the officer had no other choice.
West Virginia approves permit for pipeline construction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
West Virginia approves permit for pipeline construction
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- West Virginia regulators granted a crucial permit for the construction of a controversial natural gas pipeline Thursday.
COVID-19 cases continue to spike in U.S. as 2021 comes to a close
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
COVID-19 cases continue to spike in U.S. as 2021 comes to a close
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Florida, New York City and California are leading the way in new coronavirus cases in the United States as the country moved past a daily average of more than 300,000 per day.
More than 65 shots fired in Philadelphia, injuring six people
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
More than 65 shots fired in Philadelphia, injuring six people
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Violence broke out in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, injuring six people after more than 65 shots were fired.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy accepts Trump endorsement, won't back Murkowski
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy accepts Trump endorsement, won't back Murkowski
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Alaska's Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy accepted the endorsement of former President Donald Trump under the condition that Dunleavy does not support Sen. Lisa Murkowski for re-election, setting up a high-profile intra-par
Joe Biden urges de-escalation of Ukraine tensions in call with Vladimir Putin
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Joe Biden urges de-escalation of Ukraine tensions in call with Vladimir Putin
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Thursday, their second in the past month, as the two were expected to focus again on tensions at the Ukrainian border.
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Colorado's Marshall Fire burned 1,600 acres, destroyed hundreds of structures and forced evacuations from at least 13,000 homes as several grass fires emerged in the state Thursday.
Teva Pharmaceuticals found liable for role in New York opioid epidemic
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Teva Pharmaceuticals found liable for role in New York opioid epidemic
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals was found liable for contributing to opioid addiction and deaths in New York state in a landmark ruling on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
Colorado Gov. Polis reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
Colorado Gov. Polis reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
Biden OKs disaster declaration for 'historic' Colorado wildfire
Biden OKs disaster declaration for 'historic' Colorado wildfire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement