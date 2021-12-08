Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 8, 2021 / 7:24 AM

Japanese billionaire heads to space on first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Japanese billionaire heads to space on first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
The crew of Soyuz MS-20 lifts off from Kazakhstan on its way to the International Space Station. Photo courtesy Roscosmos/Twitter

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa ventured into space aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule on Wednesday, making his the first self-funded mission to the International Space Station in about a decade.

Maezawa, founder of online Japanese fashion retailer Zozo, was joined on the flight by his production assistant and videographer Yozo Hirano, who will capture the cosmic experience on camera. Veteran Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin is commanding the mission.

Advertisement

The rocket lifted off from Kazakhstan before dawn on Wednesday and was expected to reach the space station in about six hours.

Maezawa will spend almost two weeks in space with Hirano and Russian astronaut Alexander Misurkin. During the mission, he will perform a number of tasks from a list of 100 challenges, such as getting a haircut in zero-gravity conditions and playing table tennis.

Worth about $3.4 billion, Maezawa has also said that he plans to give money away while he's in space.

Advertisement
RELATED NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability

Maezawa became the 14th Japanese citizen to travel into space. Japanese television journalist Akiyama Toyohiro was the first, traveling to the Russian space station Mir in 1990. Scientist Mohri Mamoru was Japan's first astronaut to make it to space.

Space Adventures, which brokered Maezawa's flight, booked eight private space flights on Russian rockets between 2001 and 2009. Those trips mostly ended when NASA bought many of the open Russian seats after the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011.

Some of the private seats, however, have again become available since NASA partnered with SpaceX for missions to give astronauts another mode of travel to the ISS.

RELATED Space Force mission blasts off from Florida after multiple delays

"We are excited for Maezawa-san, and we are honored to have enabled this opportunity for him to fly to space," Eric Anderson, chairman and CEO of Space Adventures, said earlier this year.

"The first tourist mission to the ISS in a decade! Welcome to space, Yusaku."

Maezawa's is the first private "tourist" trip to the International Space Station since French entrepreneur Guy Laliberte went in 2009. It wasn't disclosed exactly how much Maezawa paid for the trip.

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

NASA's IXPE X-ray telescope will study neutron stars, pulsars, black holes
Science News // 4 hours ago
NASA's IXPE X-ray telescope will study neutron stars, pulsars, black holes
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 8 (UPI) -- NASA intends to learn more about stars, neutron stars, black holes, nebulae and other space objects by launching a new X-ray telescope satellite, the IXPE, from Florida early Thursday.
NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability
Science News // 15 hours ago
NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has returned to full operation after more than a month of interruptions due to communication trouble with the orbiting observatory, NASA said Tuesday.
Melting glaciers may create new Pacific salmon habitat, study finds
Science News // 20 hours ago
Melting glaciers may create new Pacific salmon habitat, study finds
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Melting glaciers may produce thousands of miles of new Pacific salmon habitat, a study published Tuesday by Nature Communications found.
Most dog breeds are highly inbred, and unhealthy, researchers say
Science News // 22 hours ago
Most dog breeds are highly inbred, and unhealthy, researchers say
Traits particular to certain dog breeds -- the distinctive spots of a dalmatian or the stubby legs of a dachshund -- are often achieved through inbreeding.
Space Force mission blasts off from Florida after multiple delays
Science News // 1 day ago
Space Force mission blasts off from Florida after multiple delays
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A mission overseen by the U.S. Space Force to send equipment into space aboard an Atlas V rocket lifted off from Florida early Tuesday after a delay of several days.
By curating news feeds, people unknowingly group selves online, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
By curating news feeds, people unknowingly group selves online, study finds
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- People unknowingly group themselves with like-minded others online, fueling political polarization simply by curating their news feeds, a Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences study found.
NASA announces 10 astronaut candidates from 32 to 45 years old
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA announces 10 astronaut candidates from 32 to 45 years old
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- NASA announced 10 astronaut candidates Monday near Johnson Space Center in Houston -- six men and four women who someday may walk on the moon.
Japanese duo prepare for first tourist flight to space station since 2009
Science News // 2 days ago
Japanese duo prepare for first tourist flight to space station since 2009
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Two Japanese businessmen plan to become the first paying tourists to visit the International Space Station since 2009 by rocketing into orbit from Kazakhstan on Wednesday.
Solar cell discovery may help speed development of green energy technology
Science News // 2 days ago
Solar cell discovery may help speed development of green energy technology
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- As science looks for better ways to harness electricity from the sun, an explanation for the efficiency of one promising material -- perovskites -- has proven elusive. It's finding could help speed green energy research.
U.S. Space Force experimental satellite launch postponed to Tuesday
Science News // 5 days ago
U.S. Space Force experimental satellite launch postponed to Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A U.S. Space Force plan to launch a cluster of experimental satellites from Florida, including a NASA laser communications spacecraft, has been delayed to early Tuesday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Solar cell discovery may help speed development of green energy technology
Solar cell discovery may help speed development of green energy technology
Space Force mission blasts off from Florida after multiple delays
Space Force mission blasts off from Florida after multiple delays
NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability
NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability
Most dog breeds are highly inbred, and unhealthy, researchers say
Most dog breeds are highly inbred, and unhealthy, researchers say
Melting glaciers may create new Pacific salmon habitat, study finds
Melting glaciers may create new Pacific salmon habitat, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement