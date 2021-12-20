Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa (R) returned to Earth on Monday after a 12-day trip to the space station with videographer Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Photo courtesy Roscosmos/Twitter
Maezawa, founder of online Japanese fashion retailer Zozo, was joined on the 12-day trip by his production assistant and videographer Yozo Hirano. The spacecraft was commanded by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is seen training for a 12-day trip to the space station. He returned on Monday. Photo courtesy Roscosmos/Twitter
The Russian Soyuz spacecraft was booked through Virginia-based spacecraft broker Space Adventures, which previously booked eight private space flights on Russian rockets from 2001 to 2009. Maezawa's mission launched from Kazakhstan on Dec. 8.
During the trip to space, Maezawa posted videos online for his 1.5 million YouTube subscribers. In orbit, he performed multiple "challenges," such as "eating snacks in zero gravity" and using the bathroom in space.
