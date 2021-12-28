Trending
Dec. 28, 2021 / 6:53 PM

Westchester, N.Y., district attorney says no criminal charges for Andrew Cuomo

By Daniel Uria
The Westchester County district attorney on Tuesday said it will not pursue criminal charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for two instances of alleged sexual harassment. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges for alleged sexual harassment in Westchester County, the local district attorney announced Tuesday.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Roach announced that Cuomo would not face criminal charges for allegedly asking a state trooper if he could kiss her and grabbing a school employee and kissing her without her consent.

"Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur," Roach said in a statement. "However, in both instances, my office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York."

According to the investigations, the trooper was working on Cuomo's detail at his home in Mount Kisco when she asked the governor if he needed anything to which he asked if he could kiss her.

"She further indicated that she was concerned about the ramifications of denying the governor's request and so she said 'sure,'" the district attorney's office said. "The governor then kissed her on the cheek and, as indicated in the attorney general's report, 'said something to the effect of, "oh, I'm not supposed to do that" or "unless that's against the rules."'"

The school employee said that Cuomo "pulled her toward him and kissed her on the cheek without seeking permission for such a greeting while the two were at an event at White Plains High School."

Last week, the Nassau County district attorney also announced that harassment allegations against Cuomo within the county would not lead to a criminal case, despite calling the allegations "credible" and "deeply troubling."

In October, Cuomo was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime for allegedly groping a woman at the Executive Mansion last year.

He resigned in August after a state investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women.

