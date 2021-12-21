Biden set to change winter COVID-19 plan after Omicron takeover in U.S.

1/4

President Joe Biden disembarks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday after returning from Delaware. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- With the Omicron variant on the move nationwide, President Joe Biden will deliver an address on Tuesday afternoon and announce significant changes to his winter COVID-19 plan -- which will now include 500 million rapid coronavirus tests for Americans. Biden has been preparing for Tuesday's speech for days and is scheduled to give the remarks at 2:30 p.m. EST at the White House. Advertisement

Biden and his top medical advisers have been monitoring the spread of the Omicron strain in the United States, which has quickly become the dominant variant nationwide and there has been at least one death related to the new mutation, in Texas.

The Omicron variant is now the dominant form of COVID-19 in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday. The mutation is responsible for almost 75% of all new cases nationwide.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Biden will detail the purchase of 500 million COVID-19 tests, which will be made available for all Americans who want them.

"The president will announce new actions to ensure Americans have access to free testing, including convenient, at-home tests," the White House said in a statement. "Since January 2021, the administration has already taken significant actions to increase testing. As a result, there are now 20,000 free testing sites across the U.S., four times as many at-home tests available to Americans than were available this summer, and at-home tests being made available at key community sites, such as community health centers and rural clinics.

"Today's steps build on this progress and further increase the availability of free and convenient testing options."

Biden will also detail other changes, including new testing sites, greater support for overloaded hospitals and more efforts for vaccination and booster doses.

To keep hospitals from becoming overfilled, officials say that Biden will direct the Defense Department to prepare an additional 1,000 military doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical personnel to be deployed to hospitals in January and February, as needed.

He will also announce that more than 100 federal emergency response teams will be moved to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont. FEMA will assist in expanding bed capacity when needed.

"This includes two new medical surge facilities in Shreveport, La., added beds for COVID-19 patients in Baltimore and expanded intensive care units and emergency departments in Fresno, Calif.," the White House noted.

"FEMA is ready to deploy hundreds of ambulances and emergency medical teams so that if one hospital fills up, they can transport patients to open beds in other facilities."

To open up access to booster shots and inoculations, Biden will also announce new FEMA clinics nationwide.

"We are ready: 73% of adult Americans are fully vaccinated -- up from less than 1% before the president took office -- and we are getting about 1 million booster shots in arms each day," the White House said.