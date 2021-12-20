Prosecutors call Ghislaine Maxwell a 'sophisticated predator' in trial

Prosecutors called Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam, a “sophisticated predator” during closing arguments Monday. File Photo Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE/UN

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Prosecutors called alleged Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell a "sophisticated predator" during closing arguments Monday. "Maxwell was a sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing. She manipulated her victims and groomed them for sexual abuse," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe, according to The New York Times. Advertisement

Moe argued that Maxwell, 59, was motivated by money to participate in Epstein's sex trafficking scheme and showed the court bank records indicating Epstein had paid Maxwell about $30.7 million between 1999 and 2007, according to the Times.

"Your common sense tells you, you don't give someone $30 million unless they are giving you exactly what you want and what Epstein wanted was to touch underage girls," Moe said.

Moe added that Maxwell "manipulated her victims and groomed them" causing "lasting harm to young girls," according to NBC News.

Maxwell has been jailed in a federal facility in New York since she was arrested in July 2020 and pleaded not guilty to six charges relating to the sex trafficking scheme. She declined to testify in her own defense.

Maxwell's lawyer Laura Menninger used part of her closing arguments to discredit testimony from witnesses during the trial, which opened three weeks ago, and painted Maxwell as the scapegoat for Epstein -- who cannot be prosecuted because he killed himself in a Manhattan jail in 2019.

Menninger argued that witnesses had pervasive "lapses in memory" and provided information with logical inconsistencies, The Times reported.

"You need to keep your eye on the thing that the government hasn't -- how these stories have changed dramatically over time," Menninger said. She conceded that prosecutors "certainly proved" Epstein was a "master manipulator" but said that the court wasn't trying Epstein.