Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 20, 2021 / 4:26 PM

Prosecutors call Ghislaine Maxwell a 'sophisticated predator' in trial

By Adam Schrader
Prosecutors call Ghislaine Maxwell a 'sophisticated predator' in trial
Prosecutors called Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam, a “sophisticated predator” during closing arguments Monday. File Photo Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE/UN

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Prosecutors called alleged Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell a "sophisticated predator" during closing arguments Monday.

"Maxwell was a sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing. She manipulated her victims and groomed them for sexual abuse," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe, according to The New York Times.

Advertisement

Moe argued that Maxwell, 59, was motivated by money to participate in Epstein's sex trafficking scheme and showed the court bank records indicating Epstein had paid Maxwell about $30.7 million between 1999 and 2007, according to the Times.

"Your common sense tells you, you don't give someone $30 million unless they are giving you exactly what you want and what Epstein wanted was to touch underage girls," Moe said.

RELATED Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify; defense rests

Moe added that Maxwell "manipulated her victims and groomed them" causing "lasting harm to young girls," according to NBC News.

Maxwell has been jailed in a federal facility in New York since she was arrested in July 2020 and pleaded not guilty to six charges relating to the sex trafficking scheme. She declined to testify in her own defense.

Maxwell's lawyer Laura Menninger used part of her closing arguments to discredit testimony from witnesses during the trial, which opened three weeks ago, and painted Maxwell as the scapegoat for Epstein -- who cannot be prosecuted because he killed himself in a Manhattan jail in 2019.

Advertisement
RELATED Defense calls first witnesses in Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial

Menninger argued that witnesses had pervasive "lapses in memory" and provided information with logical inconsistencies, The Times reported.

"You need to keep your eye on the thing that the government hasn't -- how these stories have changed dramatically over time," Menninger said. She conceded that prosecutors "certainly proved" Epstein was a "master manipulator" but said that the court wasn't trying Epstein.

RELATED New York medical examiner confirms Epstein's cause of death after family disputes

Latest Headlines

All-electric Mustang taxi takes to NYC streets, entire fleet to follow
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
All-electric Mustang taxi takes to NYC streets, entire fleet to follow
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The first all-electric Ford Mustang Mach E to serve as a taxi took to the streets of New York City on Monday, the first in an expected 50-vehicle fleet.
Stocks tumble on fears of Omicron surge, setback to Biden's spending plan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stocks tumble on fears of Omicron surge, setback to Biden's spending plan
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Stocks tumbled Monday as investors began the shortened trading week on fears over the surging Omicron COVID-19 variant and the setback to President Joe Biden's social spending bill.
EPA tightening mileage rules for new cars to curb tailpipe pollution
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EPA tightening mileage rules for new cars to curb tailpipe pollution
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued new regulations on Monday, tightening fuel mileage requirements on new cars and light-duty trucks.
Record warmth to roast parts of U.S. on Christmas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Record warmth to roast parts of U.S. on Christmas
Record warmth has been a common occurrence around the U.S. this December. As Christmas draws near, the Southeast and south-central United States are likely to continue this legacy with more records likely to be broken.
Boston mayor announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boston mayor announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that indoor spaces including restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues will require proof of COVID-19 vaccines beginning Jan. 15.
Jury gets case after closing arguments in trial of ex-officer Kim Potter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury gets case after closing arguments in trial of ex-officer Kim Potter
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Minnesota jury on Monday began deliberations in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter, who is accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright earlier this year.
NYC considers more COVID-19 restrictions for New Year's Eve in Times Square
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC considers more COVID-19 restrictions for New Year's Eve in Times Square
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to decide this week if the city will implement further limits on the iconic New Year's Eve celebration that draws thousands to Times Square.
Authorities flag 455 social media accounts linked to illegal border crossings at Belarus
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Authorities flag 455 social media accounts linked to illegal border crossings at Belarus
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Europol agents targeted 455 social media accounts for encouraging illegal immigration from Belarus to Europe as a result of a large-scale referral action, the agency reported Monday.
Rep. Stephanie Murphy says she won't run for new term
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. Stephanie Murphy says she won't run for new term
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., co-chair of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, announced in a video that she will not seek re-election next year.
Sen. Chuck Schumer vows Senate vote on Build Back Better in 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer vows Senate vote on Build Back Better in 2022
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Monday that the upper chamber will vote on the social spending bill known as Build Back Better in the new year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker test positive for COVID-19
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker test positive for COVID-19
Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas
Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas
Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears
Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears
P&G recalls dry shampoo, conditioner sprays over cancer-causing chemical
P&G recalls dry shampoo, conditioner sprays over cancer-causing chemical
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement