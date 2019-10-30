New York medical examiner confirms Epstein's cause of death after family disputes

New York's medical examiner's office stood by its assessment that Jeffrey Epstein died from suicide by hanging on Wednesday. Photo by New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- New York City's chief medical examiner on Wednesday stood by her office's conclusion that Jeffery Epstein's cause of death was suicide amid disputes from a forensic pathologist hired by his brother.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson issued a statement reaffirming her office's conclusion that the cause of Jeffrey Epstein's death was hanging and the manner of death was suicide.

"We continue to share information around the medical investigation with Mr. Epstein's family, with their representatives and their pathology consultant. The original medical investigation was thorough and complete. There is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office," Sampson said.

Sampson's remarks came in response to statements by a former New York City medical examiner, Dr. Michael Baden, who suggested Jeffrey Epstein may have been strangled. Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, hired Baden to observe the autopsy conducted by city officials.

"I think that the evidence points to homicide rather than suicide," Baden said during an appearance on Fox News.

Baden noted that Jeffrey Epstein had two fractures on the left and right sides of his larynx and another on the left hyoid bone, which he said are "extremely unusual" in suicidal hangings and more common in homicidal strangulation.

"I've not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case," he said.

Baden also cited hemorrhages in Jeffrey Epstein's eyes common that he said are far more common in homicidal strangulation than suicidal hangings, but said his independent study was not yet complete.

"The investigation is not completed until all the information has come in," he said.

Jeffrey Epstein, 66, was found unresponsive on Aug. 10 while being held in federal custody on sex trafficking charges.