Dec. 17, 2021 / 12:48 AM

Senate parliamentarian sinks Democrats' attempt to include immigration in spending bill

By Jake Thomas
Senate parliamentarian sinks Democrats' attempt to include immigration in spending bill
The U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunset in December. On Thursday, the Senate parliamentarian struck down a move by Democrats to tuck immigration reform into a spending bill. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- An attempt by Senate Democrats to work immigration reform into a sweeping social spending failed Thursday evening after the chamber's rule keeper nixed the move.

Congress is currently considering the Build Back Better bill that's at the center of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Previously, Democrats had twice sought to include a provision that would provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants, reports The Hill.

Each attempt was thwarted by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who determined the provision conflicted with the arcane rules Democrats are relying on to shepherd the bill to passage, the paper reports. On Thursday, MacDonough rejected the third attempt that was scaled back to grant 6.5 million foreign nationals a temporary parole status and a five-year work and travel permit.

The Senate is split 50-50, and Republicans are in lock-step opposition to the bill. Democrats are attempting to pass Build Back Better using budget reconciliation. The procedure is immune to the filibuster, but Senate rules limit its scope to budget and tax measures.

Immigration reform has been stubbornly elusive for presidents and congressional leaders of both parties. On Thursday it remained so.

"These are substantial policy changes with lasting effects just like those we previously considered and outweigh the budgetary impact," MacDonough said in her ruling regarding the immigration provision, according to CNN.

Democrats reacted with disappointment. A White House spokesperson told CNN that the ruling means an "uncertain and frightening future" for millions.

A group of Democratic senators issued a statement saying they would continue to press for a path to citizenship in Build Back Better.

"The American people understand that fixing our broken immigration system is a moral and economic imperative, and we stand with the millions of immigrant families across the country who deserve better and for whom we will not stop fighting," they said in the statement.

Biden administration pulls out of talks to compensate families separated at border
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration pulls out of talks to compensate families separated at border
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has abandoned negotiations to provide cash payments to thousands of migrant families as compensation for a Trump-era policy that separated parents from their children at the Mexican border.
Biden administration requests Supreme Court reinstate vaccine mandate for health care workers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration requests Supreme Court reinstate vaccine mandate for health care workers
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Fearing a deadly winter spike in COVID-19 cases, the Biden administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to restore a mandate that workers in federally funded hospitals be vaccinated against the virus.
Deadly outburst of extreme weather blitzes center of U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Deadly outburst of extreme weather blitzes center of U.S.
All the ingredients for severe weather came together with fatal effects on Wednesday as a complex atmospheric setup churned up dust storms and knocked out power across multiple states throughout the middle of the U.S.
Former police officer Kim Potter to testify at her manslaughter trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former police officer Kim Potter to testify at her manslaughter trial
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter told a judge Thursday that she will testify at her own manslaughter trial.
House Democrats seek answers on federal executions from Justice Department
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Democrats seek answers on federal executions from Justice Department
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Thursday asked the Justice Department whether the Biden administration plans to resume federal executions using a single-drug lethal injection protocol.
FDA to permanently allow delivery of abortion pills by mail
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA to permanently allow delivery of abortion pills by mail
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it will permanently lift a restriction requiring patients to pick up abortion pills in person, allowing them to be sent by mail instead.
U.S. takes action against Chinese tech entities for abuses of biotechnology
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. takes action against Chinese tech entities for abuses of biotechnology
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department and Treasury Department on Thursday took action against dozens of Chinese technology entities for alleged abuses of biotechnology including the development of "brain-control weapons."
Facebook bans seven companies accused of surveillance for hire
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Facebook bans seven companies accused of surveillance for hire
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company Meta on Thursday banned seven surveillance-for-hire companies from the social media platform over concerns about spying that could affect close to 50,000 users.
CDC panel votes to recommend preferred status to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over J&J
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CDC panel votes to recommend preferred status to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over J&J
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel said Thursday that it prefers COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer over one made by Johnson & Johnson.
Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday announced it was formally sending the highly publicized case over Texas' six-week abortion ban, back to a federal appeals court.
