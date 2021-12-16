Trending
Dec. 16, 2021 / 6:25 AM

Biden to give Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan

By Daniel Uria
1/5
U.S. military service members are seen at al-Asad air base in Iraq. The Medal of Honor is the United States' highest military honor. File Photo by 1st Lt. Leland White/U.S. Army National Guard

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will present the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military honor, to three U.S. Army soldiers on Thursday -- two of whom will receive it posthumously -- for their service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In a ceremony at the White House, Biden will present the awards to Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz and Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee.

Biden will present the honors at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Cashe died while helping to save six soldiers from a burning vehicle that under enemy fire in Iraq on Oct. 17, 2005.

RELATED House OKs Congressional Gold Medal for 13 U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

While in Samarra, Iraq, his vehicle was attacked with an improvised explosive device and small armed fire, setting it aflame.

Cashe sustained burns as he pulled other soldiers from the vehicle and died on Nov. 8, 2005, at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. He was also posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his actions.

Celiz exposed himself to enemy fire as he led a special-purpose unit in the Pakita Province of Afghanistan on July 12, 2018, as he secured a heavy weapon system and provided his unit time to reach cover.

RELATED Biden awards Medal of Honor to Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.

He then decided to use his body to shield his team, taking on enemy machine-gun fire, as they carried an injured member to a medical evacuation helicopter. Officials say that he told the chopper to leave, rather than have it ferry him to safety.

Celiz ultimately died of injuries he received.

The military says that Plumlee engaged insurgents that attempted to invade Forward Operating Base Ghazni in Afghanistan in August 2013.

RELATED Sen. Bob Dole honored at memorial services at cathedral, WWII Memorial

He responded to an explosion that caused a breach in the base's perimeter wall, where ten armed insurgents wearing suicide vests entered the base.

While traveling in a truck moving toward the attack point with three injured soldiers, Plumlee used his body to shield the driver from attack.

Outmanned and armed only with a pistol, Plumlee advanced on the enemy fighters, killing one insurgent with a grenade and detonating another's suicide vest while avoiding heavy fire, including grenades.

Despite sustaining an injury to his back from a suicide-vest attack, he ran through insurgent fire to carry an injured soldier to safety.

"It's just my nature," Plumlee said of his actions, saying the honor should recognize the efforts of the group. "I'm not used to being singled out for anything positive or negative. Generally, the team you're involved in gets those kinds of accolades. I'm still fairly uncomfortable with it."

