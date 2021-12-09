Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 9, 2021 / 1:03 PM

Former '19 Kids' reality star Josh Duggar convicted on child porn charges

By UPI Staff
Former '19 Kids' reality star Josh Duggar convicted on child porn charges
Josh Duggar was convicted on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.  Photo courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who found fame with a TLC series about his large family, was convicted in Arkansas on Thursday on two criminal counts for receiving and possessing child pornography.

The federal jury in Fayetteville found Duggar guilty on one count of possessing child pornography and one count of downloading it. He was immediately taken into custody.

Advertisement

He faces a combined 20 years in prison for both counts. He will be sentenced around April, the judge said.

Duggar, 33, was formerly the star of the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting until it went off the air six years ago amid molestation reports involving Duggar.

He also faces a $250,000 fine for Thursday's conviction.

The verdict came two years after federal authorities searched Duggar's business in 2019 and seized personal devices and a work computer. He was indicted earlier this year on both charges after prosecutors provided evidence that he had an elaborate system to view child pornography.

Duggar pleaded not guilty in April. A main witness at trial was the director of the Justice Department's technology investigative unit, who analyzed the devices. He said there were photos and videos of children, some under 10 years old, being sexually abused.

Advertisement

A longtime family friend testified at trial that Duggar admitted to molesting four young girls when he was a teenager.

Duggar's reality show as canceled in 2015 after a police report revealed that he'd molested younger girls. He admitted then to having a pornography addiction.

Read More

Detective testifies child porn files traced to Josh Duggar's car dealership computer Maryland city mayor charged with posting revenge porn online Assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms arrested for child pornography charges

Latest Headlines

Leading retail CEOs appeal to Congress for help amid rising U.S. retail theft
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Leading retail CEOs appeal to Congress for help amid rising U.S. retail theft
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The chief executives of 20 major U.S. retailers called on Congress on Thursday, to curb growing organized retail theft across the country.
Facebook opens virtual reality app Horizon Worlds to U.S. and Canadian adults
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Facebook opens virtual reality app Horizon Worlds to U.S. and Canadian adults
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Facebook opened Horizon Worlds -- a virtual reality world of avatars -- to adults ages 18 and older in the United States and Canada on Thursday.
Oklahoma executes Bigler Stouffer for 1985 slaying of teacher
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Oklahoma executes Bigler Stouffer for 1985 slaying of teacher
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed death row prisoner Bigler Jobe "B.J." Stouffer on Thursday morning after the Supreme Court declined to issue a stay in the case.
N.Y. attorney general seeks to depose Trump on property valuations
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
N.Y. attorney general seeks to depose Trump on property valuations
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to depose former President Donald Trump as part of a civil fraud investigation of the Trump Organization, some outlets reported Thursday.
Former Sen. Bob Dole honored as champion, patriot at Capitol memorial
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former Sen. Bob Dole honored as champion, patriot at Capitol memorial
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former Sen. Bob Dole was remembered Thursday as a war hero and statesman during a tribute at the U.S. Capitol before lying in state beneath the Rotunda.
FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots for ages 16-17
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots for ages 16-17
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday it has approved a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for ages 16-17 six months after their primary two doses.
Prosecutors question witnesses after emotional day of testimony in Kim Potter trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prosecutors question witnesses after emotional day of testimony in Kim Potter trial
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Witness testimony at the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter entered its second day on Thursday.
U.S. hits Cambodia with arms embargo over growing Chinese military influence
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. hits Cambodia with arms embargo over growing Chinese military influence
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The United States hit Cambodia with an arms embargo beginning on Thursday over growing ties to China, human rights abuses by the government and corruption.
Family of Michigan students file $200M civil suits over school shooting that killed 4
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Family of Michigan students file $200M civil suits over school shooting that killed 4
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- One of the survivors of the deadly Oxford High School shooting in Michigan on Nov. 30 has filed two $100 million lawsuit against the school district and employees, high-profile attorney Geoffrey Fieger said Thursday.
U.S. unemployment filings return to historic low: Fewest since 1969
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. unemployment filings return to historic low: Fewest since 1969
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A week after new unemployment claims in the United States saw a spike in filings, the Labor Department on Thursday said they have again fallen to a mark not seen in more than a half-century.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman's body pulled from car floating in Niagara River
Woman's body pulled from car floating in Niagara River
Boyfriend of Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says he drove her to Epstein mansion
Boyfriend of Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says he drove her to Epstein mansion
Dozens of earthquakes rattle off coast of Oregon
Dozens of earthquakes rattle off coast of Oregon
Senate votes to nullify Biden's large business vaccine mandate
Senate votes to nullify Biden's large business vaccine mandate
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement