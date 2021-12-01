Detective testifies child porn files traced to Josh Duggar's car dealership computer

Josh Duggar pleaded not guilty to charges of downloading and possessing child pornography. File Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A detective testified Wednesday that a computer at an Arkansas car dealership owned by reality star Josh Duggar was used to download child pornography images. Amber Kalmer, a detective with the Little Rock Police Department FBI Task Force Internet Crimes Against Children department, was the first witness called by the prosecution in Josh Duggar's child pornography trial. He faces two federal counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Advertisement

Kalmer said she was able to download the images and video directly from Josh Duggar's computer in 2019. She then sent the files to Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerald Faulkner, who traced the IP address on the files to Josh Duggar's car dealership in Springdale, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

Fox News reported that prosecutors showed members of the jury video and images of two young females being abused.

The jury was seated in the Fayetteville courtroom on Tuesday.

In opening statements Wednesday, prosecutors asked the jury to hold Josh Duggar "accountable" for downloading and possessing the images.

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks ruled that prosecutors can present evidence of a May 2015 scandal in which Josh Duggar confessed to molesting five girls, including his two sisters Jill Duggar Dillard and Jessa Duggar Seewald, while he was a teenager.

The Duggar siblings gained fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting, which was canceled after the scandal. A later spinoff series, Counting On, starred all but Josh Duggar, who is the eldest sibling.

Dillard and brother Jedidiah Duggar were both included on the list of 28 potential witnesses in the trial, though it's unclear whether they would be called by the defense or prosecution, People magazine reported.