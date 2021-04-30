Former "19 Kids & Counting" star Josh Duggar was arrested Thursday in Arkansas by U.S. Marshals. Photo via Washington County Arkansas

April 30 (UPI) -- Josh Duggar has been arrested and placed on a federal hold in a jail in Arkansas.

Online jail records confirm that Duggar, 33, was taken into custody Thursday by U.S. Marshals and placed on a federal hold at Washington County Jail in Fayetteville.

Duggar is being held without bail.

Records did not indicate what charges Duggar was arrested for.

In May 2015, Duggar apologized for molesting five girls, including his sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar, as a teenager. Duggar later confessed to cheating on his wife, Anna Duggar.

TMZ said Duggar is currently involved in a civil lawsuit filed against him for real estate fraud.

Anna Duggar announced last week that she is expecting her seventh child, a daughter, with Duggar.

"It's a GIRL!!!!! We are overjoyed to announced baby seven is on the way and we can't wait to hold her in our arms this fall!" she wrote on Instagram.

Duggar is the eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children. The family came to fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting, which was canceled in the wake of Duggar's sex abuse scandal, and now star on Counting On.