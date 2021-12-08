Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2021 / 12:40 PM

Scott Peterson to get new sentence for killing wife Laci, unborn son

By Clyde Hughes
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Scott Peterson -- the California man who killed his wife Laci and the couple's unborn child two decades ago, and received significant media attention -- will appear in court Wednesday to be resentenced for the killing.

Laci Peterson disappeared in 2002 after visiting a salon in Modesto, Calif., near San Francisco. Her remains were found several months later.

Peterson was convicted and sentenced to die for the killing, but the California Supreme Court overturned the death sentence due to an error made by the original judge.

Wednesday, Peterson is scheduled to appear in court in San Mateo County to hear a new sentence.

Peterson's attorney said he plans to speak during the resentencing hearing. About a dozen members of Laci Peterson's family are expected to address the court, as well.

Spectators react to the guilty verdict against Scott Peterson outside a courthouse in Redwood City, Calif., on November 12, 2004. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

"Once he was convicted and then sentenced to the death penalty, I think people pretty much said okay, it's time to move on. But here we are," retired California Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell told KPIX-TV.

"The California Supreme Court said there was sufficient evidence of his guilt. So, they weren't concerned about whether or not there was an issue with the guilty verdict, their concern was with the sentencing."

Prosecutors argued at his original trial that Peterson killed Laci and dumped her remains into San Francisco Bay. Peterson was having an affair at the time. Laci was eight months pregnant with the couple's son, Conner, when she disappeared.

Prosecutors believe Peterson was motivated to kill his wife and child out of concerns for accumulating debts and a desire to be single again.

