Police arrest parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The parents of a Michigan teen suspected in the Oxford High School shooting were arrested overnight after a tip led authorities to a commercial building in Detroit, where the couple appeared to be hiding.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were booked into the Oakland County Jail and were expected to be arraigned Saturday, CNN reported. Ethan Crumbley, 15, also is in custody at the jail.

"They were in a commercial building in a room. We were able to take them into custody without incident. However, they were very distressed as they were walking out," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a news conference early Saturday.

A local business owner called 911 after seeing the suspect vehicle in a parking lot in Detroit with a woman near the vehicle, the Washington Post reported.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the building, where officers from the Detroit Police Department, U.S. Marshals and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were on the scene.

Attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman had said in a statement Friday that the Crumbleys weren't fleeing and were returning.

"This isn't indicative of turning themselves in, hiding in a warehouse," White said.

The chief said the Crumbleys didn't break in to the industrial building, and police are investigating one other person suspected of assisting the couple.

James and Jennifer Crumbley each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter for each of four students who died in Tuesday's attack at Oxford High School near Detroit.

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder and gun-related charges.

The teen reportedly opened fire hours after his parents were called to the school and advised by school officials to get their son in counseling within 48 hours, Oakland County District Attorney Karen McDonald said Friday. The meeting was held after a teacher saw a note including disturbing drawings depicting a bloody scene and the words, "The thoughts won't stop. Help me," she said.

The Crumbleys left the school without checking whether their son had the gun in his possession, McDonald said.

McDonald said social media posts indicated the weapon was a 9mm handgun purchased by James Crumbley as a Christmas gift for Ethan Crumbley days before the shooting.

U.S. Marshals had released wanted posters Friday offering up to $10,000 in the search for the Crumbleys.