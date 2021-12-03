Michigan school shooter was subject of meeting on day of attack, official says

1/2

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is seen in a police booking photo on Wednesday. Police say Crumbley shot and killed four classmates at Oxford High School near Detroit, Mich., on Tuesday. Photo via Oakland County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The head of the Michigan school district in which a student killed four classmates this week said that the accused shooter was the subject of a disciplinary meeting that involved his parents just hours before the attack occurred. In a video, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said that school administrators met Tuesday with Ethan Crumbley's parents to discuss the boy's "concerning" behavior -- but the meeting concluded that no disciplinary measures were warranted. Advertisement

Authorities say Crumbley, 15, opened fire at Oxford High School later that day in a premeditated attack.

Oxford High School is located about 35 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.

"There's just been a lot of talk about the student that was apprehended, that he was called up to the office and all that kind of stuff," Throne said in the video posted online late Thursday.

"No discipline was warranted. There are no discipline records at the high school. Yes, this student did have contact with our front office. And yes, his parents were on campus."

Thorne said he would take questions about the attack at a later date, but said "this is as much information as we can give you today."

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that Crumbley's parents were on school grounds for the meeting on Tuesday morning before the shooting.

A few hours later, police say Crumbley started shooting inside the high school. Four other students died and several were wounded.

Investigators have not yet indicated a motive for the attack.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said she's considering charges against Crumbley's parents, and that school officials did their best with the information they had.

Authorities say the boy's father bought the 9mm handgun used in the attack just last week.

Wednesday, officials said that a journal and video from Crumbley's phone indicated that he'd planned out the shooting spree. They said a video he made on Monday described the following day's attack.

Crumbley is presently being held in the Oakland County Jail and faces four counts of first-degree murder, terrorism and other weapons charges.