Dec. 2, 2021 / 10:08 AM

Police: School shooter planned killing spree, journal, videos show

By Megan Hadley
People mourn at a growing memorial outside Oxford High School on Wednesday, a day after four students were killed in a shooting in Oxford, Mich. Photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Videos and a journal found in the backpack of the student accused of killing four classmates and wounding eight others at a Michigan high school show the mass shooting was pre-meditated, authorities said.

Lt. Tim Willis of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said at Ethan Crumbley's arraignment Wednesday that videos were found on the boy's phone from Monday night in which he talked about shooting and killing students the next day.

A journal was recovered from the 15-year-old's backpack, which detailed his desire to "shoot up a school" and murder his fellow students, Willis said.

Judge Nancy Carniak ruled that Crumbley be transferred from the county's Children's Village to Oakland County Jail.

Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast said he would be kept "out of sight and sound from adults" there.

Crumbley was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, terrorism and other weapons charges in the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School near Detroit.

A 9mm pistol purchased by Crumbley's father days before was used in the shooting, investigators said.

The school remained closed as the community mourned the teens who were slain.

Hana St. Juliana, a 14-year-old freshman, was remembered as "kind, gentle and generous" by a family friend, Jennifer Curtis, who spoke to the Detroit Free Press.

Tate Myre, 16, was a member of the Wildcats football team. A petition on Change.org seeking to rename the school's stadium to honor him has gotten more than 100,000 signatures.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, was a senior who had been accepted to several colleges for next year, her family told ClickonDetroit. The oldest of three siblings, she was an artist who loved to draw.

Justin Shilling, 17, was a member of Oxford's golf and bowling teams and worked at a local restaurant, which called him "an exemplary employee."

Seven people were wounded in the shooting: Students Phoebe Arthur, John Asciutto, Riley Franz, Elijah Mueller, Kylie Ossege and Aiden Watson and teacher Molly Darnell.

All Metro Detroit schools were closed Thursday due to threats of violence circulating on social media.

