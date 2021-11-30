Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 2:57 PM / Updated at 4:02 PM

3 dead, 6 injured in Michigan high school shooting

By Danielle Haynes

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- At least three people died and six others were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a southeast Michigan high school, sheriff's officials said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested the suspected shooter -- a 15-year-old sophomore student at the school -- and recovered a handgun. They don't believe there were any other shooters involved.

"There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive," a statement from the sheriff's office said.

Undersheriff Mike McCabe said about 15 to 20 shots were fired during the shooting. The suspected shooter was not injured.

"The whole thing lasted 5 minutes," he said during a news conference.

Officials received reports of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township at 12:51 p.m. Oxford Township is located about 35 miles northwest of Detroit.

"We have multiple units and multiple EMS units on the scene along with SWAT and the aviation unit," a statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said three people died in the shooting and six others, including a teacher, were injured.

WXYZ-TV in Detroit reported that officials believe the dead were students. The news station said multiple medical helicopters arrived on the scene, but it's unclear if any transported victims to a local hospital.

"Pray for our families here in Oxford and our students," Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Thorne said.

The Detroit News reported that students were evacuated from the school and were reunited with parents and guardians at a nearby grocery store.

U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who represents the community in the U.S. House of Representatives, said she was en route to Michigan.

"This is a dark & painful day for Michigan. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the three students who have lost their lives -- they have received the worst news any parent can ever imagine," she said in a statement.

"We must continue to pray and hope for the additional students and teacher who have been injured, and for the students who are in shock right now. They will somehow have to make sense of one of their peers doing this to them."

