Dec. 4, 2021 / 6:13 PM

CNN fires Chris Cuomo after investigation into help in brother's defense

By Daniel Uria
CNN on Saturday fired Chris Cuomo following an investigation into his efforts to defend his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced allegations of sexual harassment. File Pool photo by Justin Sullivan/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- CNN announced Saturday that it has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after an investigation into his efforts to help defend his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against sexual harassment allegations.

The network suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely on Tuesday but issued a statement Saturday evening that he had been terminated "effective immediately" after a law firm it kept on retainer conducted a review.

"While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light," CNN said. "Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate."

Chris Cuomo thanked his coworkers and staff in a statement shared to Twitter following the news.

"This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," he wrote. "So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."

CNN initially said it "appreciated the unique position" Chris Cuomo was in and "understood his need to put family first and job second" when he admitted he broke the network's rules in aiding his brother's defense.

However, the network moved to suspend him after New York Attorney General Letitia James released new documents including text messages between Chris Cuomo and Melissa DeRosa, a top aide to his brother in which he said he would use his "sources" in news media to alert his brother's team of stories featuring new accusations.

Andrew Cuomo resigned in August after a state investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women and was charged in October with a misdemeanor sex crime for allegedly groping a woman at the Executive Mansion in 2020.

Latest Headlines

Boulder supermarket shooting suspect deemed incompetent to stand trial
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Boulder supermarket shooting suspect deemed incompetent to stand trial
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, was deemed unfit to stand for trial.
WWII 'Band of Brothers' officer Edward Shames dead at 99
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
WWII 'Band of Brothers' officer Edward Shames dead at 99
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Col. Edward Shames, the last surviving member of the World War II parachute infantry regiment known as the "Band of Brothers," died Friday. He was 99.
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The parents of a Michigan teen suspected in the Oxford High School shooting pleaded not guilty Saturday to four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
South Carolina nurse indicted in fake COVID-19 vaccine card scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
South Carolina nurse indicted in fake COVID-19 vaccine card scheme
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A nurse at a South Carolina rehabilitation center has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Columbia for allegedly creating fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards.
Gilead recalls vials of COVID-19 drug remdesivir due to glass contamination
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gilead recalls vials of COVID-19 drug remdesivir due to glass contamination
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Gilead Sciences announced a nationwide recall of 55,000 vials of its COVID-19 treatment drug remdesivir due to the "presence of glass particulates."
Cryptocurrencies drop sharply in overnight sell-off
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cryptocurrencies drop sharply in overnight sell-off
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Bitcoin fell sharply Saturday, losing about 20% in 24 hours before beginning to bounce back.
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
A potent storm is set to approach the rain-weary Northwest early next week, dumping rain and snow on the region.
Bump stock ban remains intact as U.S appeals court deadlocks
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Bump stock ban remains intact as U.S appeals court deadlocks
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A U.S appeals court ruling, which ended in deadlock Friday, left intact a "bump stock" ban that went into place during the Trump-era.
Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The parents of the Michigan teenager accused of killing four classmates in a mass shooting have been criminally charged and police were searching for them Friday, authorities said.
Fauci: COVID-19 booster likely to give 'wide range' of protection against variants
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fauci: COVID-19 booster likely to give 'wide range' of protection against variants
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Booster shots likely will offer cross protection against a "wide range" of COVID-19 variants, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a news conference Friday.
