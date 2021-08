New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to news media in Manhattan on May 5. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday in the wake of a report that said he sexually harassed several women. File Photo by Spencer Platt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday in the wake of a damning state report that found he'd sexually harassed a number of women in recent years.

In a broadcast addressed to the "people of New York," Cuomo said he will resign in two weeks.

Advertisement

Cuomo will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will become New York governor.

This is a developing story