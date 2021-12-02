Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 1:18 PM

DHS says it will obey order to restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy -- for now

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
DHS says it will obey order to restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy -- for now
Migrants are shown as they are held for processing, under the Paso del Norte Bridge in El Paso, Texas, on March 27, 2019. File Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration said Thursday that they will restart the controversial "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy next week -- which requires refugees to wait out their applications to enter the United States south of the border.

The Homeland Security Department said the policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols, will restart on Monday. Biden's administration is opposed to the Trump-era policy, but is complying with a court order.

Advertisement

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in August that Biden's government must reinstate the policy. Two other courts in Texas and Missouri had previously made a similar ruling.

Former President Donald Trump created the policy in 2018 and ordered border officials to send tens of thousands of asylum-seekers back to Mexico to wait for the outcome of their applications.

RELATED DHS Secretary Mayorkas grilled on 'broken' immigration system

Biden formally ended the policy in June amid concerns from human rights advocates who said migrants were being forced to take refuge in squalid and dangerous tent camps on Mexico's side of the border.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with a border guard at the El Paso Border Patrol Station in El Paso, Texas, on June 25. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

"Once fully operational, MPP enrollments will take place across the Southwest Border, and returns to Mexico will take place at seven ports of entry [in Texas and California]," the Homeland Security Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

The department said it will exclude "particularly vulnerable individuals" from being enrolled in the protocols and will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for all enrollees.

RELATED Biden proposes 20-year ban on Chaco Canyon drilling at Tribal Nations Summit

Although they must restart the policy, Biden's administration said it expects the return to be short.

"Once the court injunction is lifted, MPP will be terminated," the department said. "The administration remains committed to building a safe, orderly and humane immigration system that upholds our laws and values. DHS also continues to process individuals in accordance with U.S. law and our mission."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said that Trump's policy has "endemic flaws" and "imposed unjustifiable human costs" and "pulled resources and personnel away from other priority efforts."

RELATED DHS: U.S. faces 'heightened' terrorism threat this holiday season

Latest Headlines

Survey: Florida dogs ranked most obedient, Washington the least
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Survey: Florida dogs ranked most obedient, Washington the least
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Florida, Utah and Arizona are the states with the most obedient dogs while Washington, Michigan and Illinois have the least obedient pooches, the website OneVet said Thursday.
Homeless drifter arrested in slaying of 14-year-old Florida boy
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Homeless drifter arrested in slaying of 14-year-old Florida boy
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A homeless drifter has been arrested in the slaying of a 14-year-old Florida boy who went for a bike ride and encountered a "very violent criminal," police said Thursday.
Ex-Puerto Rico mayor pleads guilty to bribery scheme with asphalt company
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Puerto Rico mayor pleads guilty to bribery scheme with asphalt company
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The former mayor of a town in northern Puerto Rico has pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal corruption over dozens of contracts he awarded over a four-year period that earned him lucrative kickbacks, authorities say.
Alec Baldwin on 'Rust' shooting: 'I didn't pull the trigger'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alec Baldwin on 'Rust' shooting: 'I didn't pull the trigger'
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Star Alec Baldwin and a lawyer for an assistant director on the film "Rust" told ABC News that Baldwin did not pull the trigger in an accidental shooting on the set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
White House unveils reforms to 'level playing field' for underserved small businesses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House unveils reforms to 'level playing field' for underserved small businesses
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that President Biden's administration will ask federal agencies to give more spending contracts to minority and underserved smaller businesses -- at more than twice the current level.
New unemployment claims rise in U.S. after record decline last week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New unemployment claims rise in U.S. after record decline last week
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A week after posting the lowest figure for unemployment filings in more than a half-century, the Labor Department said in its weekly report that there are a little more than 220,000 new jobless claims.
Police: School shooter planned killing spree, journal, videos show
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police: School shooter planned killing spree, journal, videos show
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Videos and a journal found in the backpack of the student accused of killing four classmates and wounding eight others at a Michigan high school show the mass shooting was pre-meditated, authorities said.
House leaders agree on bill to avoid gov't shutdown; vote expected soon
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House leaders agree on bill to avoid gov't shutdown; vote expected soon
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Congressional leaders in the House reached an agreement Thursday on a spending bill to keep the government operating until mid-February, and possibly avoid a federal shutdown that could begin Friday.
Adviser Symone Sanders leaving VP Kamala Harris' staff, reports say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Adviser Symone Sanders leaving VP Kamala Harris' staff, reports say
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, will leave her post by the end of the year and become the second major departure from her staff in months, according to news reports.
Biden to step up COVID-19 fight with testing for travelers, coverage for home tests
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden to step up COVID-19 fight with testing for travelers, coverage for home tests
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Biden will announce a strategy Thursday to fight COVID-19 in the winter months -- a plan that includes rigid testing requirements for travelers entering the U.S. and insurers covering the cost of home tests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back
Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back
Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July
Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement