DHS says it will obey order to restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy -- for now

Biden formally ended the policy in June amid concerns from human rights advocates who said migrants were being forced to take refuge in squalid and dangerous tent camps on Mexico's side of the border.
"Once fully operational, MPP enrollments will take place across the Southwest Border, and returns to Mexico will take place at seven ports of entry [in Texas and California]," the Homeland Security Department said in a statement.
The department said it will exclude "particularly vulnerable individuals" from being enrolled in the protocols and will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for all enrollees.
Although they must restart the policy, Biden's administration said it expects the return to be short.
"Once the court injunction is lifted, MPP will be terminated," the department said. "The administration remains committed to building a safe, orderly and humane immigration system that upholds our laws and values. DHS also continues to process individuals in accordance with U.S. law and our mission."