House leaders agree on bill to avoid gov't shutdown; vote expected soon

"The [resolution] includes virtually no changes to existing funding or policy," she said in a statement. "However, Democrats prevailed in including $7 billion for Afghanistan evacuees.
The new resolution would fund the federal government until Feb. 18.
"This agreement allows the appropriations process to move forward toward a final funding agreement which addresses the needs of the American people," DeLauro added.
A Marine stands outside the West Wing of the White House on September 30, the night that President Joe Biden signed the last continuing resolution, which funded the government until December 1. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI
While the House is expected to pass the spending resolution, it could meet some resistance in the Senate, where Democrats have the slimmest of majorities.
Some Republicans in the upper chamber could oppose the resolution over Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers.
"I have said many times that work can only begin if we agree to start FY22 where we finished FY21," he said, according to The Hill.
"That means maintaining legacy riders, eliminating poison pills and getting serious about the funding we are going to provide for our nation's defense. If that doesn't happen, we'll be having this same conversation in February."