Dec. 2, 2021 / 9:40 AM

House leaders agree on bill to avoid gov't shutdown; vote expected soon

By UPI Staff
House leaders agree on bill to avoid gov't shutdown; vote expected soon
The sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. House leaders announced Thursday that they have agreed to a continuing resolution to keep the government funded until the middle of February.  Photo Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Congressional leaders in the House reached an agreement Thursday on a spending bill to keep the government operating until mid-February, and possibly avoid a federal shutdown that could begin Friday.

Congress and President Joe Biden agreed on the last resolution in September to keep the government running through Dec. 1.

House appropriations committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., announced the new deal and said the full House would vote on the continuing resolution later Thursday.

"The [resolution] includes virtually no changes to existing funding or policy," she said in a statement. "However, Democrats prevailed in including $7 billion for Afghanistan evacuees.

The new resolution would fund the federal government until Feb. 18.

"This agreement allows the appropriations process to move forward toward a final funding agreement which addresses the needs of the American people," DeLauro added.

A Marine stands outside the West Wing of the White House on September 30, the night that President Joe Biden signed the last continuing resolution, which funded the government until December 1. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI

While the House is expected to pass the spending resolution, it could meet some resistance in the Senate, where Democrats have the slimmest of majorities.

Some Republicans in the upper chamber could oppose the resolution over Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers.

Sen. Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate appropriations committee, acknowledged the agreement on Thursday, but said that now's the time to "get serious" about negotiating spending bills for fiscal 2022.

"I have said many times that work can only begin if we agree to start FY22 where we finished FY21," he said, according to The Hill.

"That means maintaining legacy riders, eliminating poison pills and getting serious about the funding we are going to provide for our nation's defense. If that doesn't happen, we'll be having this same conversation in February."

This week in Washington

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., speaks to reporters after weekly policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

