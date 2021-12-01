Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 12:03 AM

Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

By Daniel Uria
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
A federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty in the Western District of Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction stating the Biden administration does not have the authority to institute such a mandate without approval by Congress.

Advertisement

"There is no question that mandating a vaccine to 10.3 million healthcare workers is something that should be done by Congress, not a government agency," Doughty wrote. "It is not clear that even an act of Congress mandating a vaccine would be constitutional."

The ruling essentially expands an order issued by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in the Eastern District of Missouri that blocked the mandate in Missouri and nine other states.

RELATED Dr. Fauci, others on Biden's COVID-19 team urge vaccines against Omicron variant

Both judges were appointed by former President Donald Trump.

The mandate for approximately 76,000 providers, covering 17 million healthcare workers across the country, requires all eligible staff to have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6, and two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or the one dose of Johnson & Johnson, to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

Advertisement

Doughty acknowledged the potential for an appeal by the government, stating that the matter will "ultimately be decided by a higher court than this one."

RELATED Pfizer to seek FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine boosters for teens

"During a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties," Doughty wrote.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who led the challenge to the mandate along with 13 other states, applauded the ruling in a statement Tuesday night.

"While Joe Biden villainizes our healthcare heroes with his 'jab or job' edicts, I will continue to stand up to the president's bully tactics and fight for liberty," he said.

RELATED FDA panel endorses emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid issued a statement addressing the need for the mandate in response to the court decisions.

"While we cannot comment on the litigation, CMS has remained committed to protecting the health and safety of beneficiaries and health care workers," the agency said. "The vaccine requirement for health care workers addresses the risk of unvaccinated health care staff to patient safety and provides stability and uniformity across the nation's health care system."

Latest Headlines

U.S., Taliban conclude two-day talks in Qatar amid humanitarian crisis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S., Taliban conclude two-day talks in Qatar amid humanitarian crisis
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The United States and Afghanistan's Taliban-led government concluded two days of talks in Qatar on Tuesday amid a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis in the Middle Eastern country.
Accuser says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for Jeffrey Epstein
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Accuser says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for Jeffrey Epstein
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A woman who accuses Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her when she was 14 years old told jurors Tuesday the late financier's closest associate Ghislaine Maxwell participated in grooming her for him.
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely for role in brother's defense
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely for role in brother's defense
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely Tuesday after the network said it received new information about his attempts to defend his brother former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from sexual harassment allegations.
3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- At least three people died and eight others were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a southeast Michigan high school, sheriff's officials said.
4 jurors seated in trial of Kim Potter for death of Daunte Wright
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
4 jurors seated in trial of Kim Potter for death of Daunte Wright
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Four jurors have been seated in the manslaughter trial of a former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year.
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Otis Anderson Jr., a former football player for the University of Central Florida and the Los Angeles Rams, was shot and killed by his father in a double shooting that also left his mother hospitalized.
FDA panel endorses emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FDA panel endorses emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday voted to endorse emergency use authorization for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill.
Dr. Mehmet Oz announces bid for Pennsylvania Senate seat
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dr. Mehmet Oz announces bid for Pennsylvania Senate seat
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Dr. Mehmet Oz, who rose to fame on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," announced a bid to run for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican on Tuesday.
Dow falls 652 points amid bond purchase tapering, Omicron variant concerns
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dow falls 652 points amid bond purchase tapering, Omicron variant concerns
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 652 points Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank may accelerate tapering of its bond purchases and amid concerns over the Omicron variant.
'QAnon shaman' appealing Capitol riot conviction, sentence
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'QAnon shaman' appealing Capitol riot conviction, sentence
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Self-described "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley, who was a fixture at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, filed an appeal of his conviction and sentence on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement