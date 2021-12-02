Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 3:47 AM

Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, fatally shot at home

By Darryl Coote
Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, fatally shot at home
Jacqueline Avant (L) was fatally shot at her home in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant, was fatally shot at her Beverly Hills home in what police say was not a random act of violence.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook told reporters during a press conference Wednesday that officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Maytor Place at 2:23 a.m. with officers arriving on the scene to find Jacqueline suffering from a gunshot wound and the suspect or suspects no longer on the premises.

Advertisement

Stainbrook said the investigation is ongoing and they will not speculate on possible motives but added that "I don't think it's a random attack."

"Obviously, someone went into the home. We just don't know what the purpose was or what the motive was behind it," he said.

RELATED Another 5 jurors seated in Kim Potter trial for death of Daunte Wright

A security guard and Clarence were on the premises at the time of the shooting, he said, adding no one else at the house was injured.

"The Avant family's contributions to the world of entertainment and to better communities across Los Angeles are unmatched," he said. "There are no words to express for our profound sorrow for this immense loss for Jacqueline's husband, Clearnce, their children and the entire Avant family."

Advertisement

The family issued a statement read by Stainbrook stating Jacqueline was "an amazing woman, wife, mother, philanthropist and a 55-year resident of Beverly hills, who has made an immeasurable positive contribution and impact on the arts community."

RELATED Suspect in Michigan school shooting faces first degree murder, terrorism charges

"She will be missed by her family, friends and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life," her family said.

Clarence was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in May of this year for his influence on music and was the subject of the Netflix documentary The Black Godfather.

Their daughter, Nicole Avant, is the wife to Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos.

RELATED Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting

Former President Bill Clinton issued a statement calling Jacqueline "a dear friend" of his and Hillary Clinton for some 30 years.

"She inspired admiration, respect and affection in everyone who knew her," he said. "We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed."

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., said she was also "heartbroken" by the news of Jacqueline's death.

"Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most," she said in a statement.

Advertisement

Notable deaths of 2021

Lee Elder is introduced before the ceremonial tee shot to start the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2021. Elder, the first Black man to play in the Masters Tournament, died on November 29 at the age of 87. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

U.S. offers $5M reward for drug trafficker Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. offers $5M reward for drug trafficker Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The State Department has announced a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, an accused leader of one of Mexico's most violent drug trafficking gangs.
Kirby Inland Marine agrees to pay $15.3M for 2014 Texas oil spill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kirby Inland Marine agrees to pay $15.3M for 2014 Texas oil spill
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Houston-based Kirby Inland Marine has agreed to pay $15.3 million in damages and assessment costs to resolve federal and state claims in connection to a massive 2014 oil spill in the Houston Ship Channel.
House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to recommend that Congress hold former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt for refusing to contempt
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- To commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled an updated national strategy to fight the disease -- which also aims to end the epidemic in the United States by the start of the next decade.
Judge blocks Texas law to stop social media firms from banning users
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge blocks Texas law to stop social media firms from banning users
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a Texas law that seeks to restrict how social media companies moderate their content and was championed by Republicans who say the platforms are biased against conservatives.
'Good friend' of Jussie Smollett says 'Empire' actor recruited him to stage hate crime
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
'Good friend' of Jussie Smollett says 'Empire' actor recruited him to stage hate crime
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A self-professed good friend of Jussie Smollett testified Wednesday that the former Empire actor had recruited him and his brother to stage a hate crime in the winter of 2019.
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A woman accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of grooming her to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein said the late financier brought her to meet President Donald Trump at his Palm Beach, Fla., resort when she was 14.
Oklahoma parole board denies clemency to death row prisoner
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Oklahoma parole board denies clemency to death row prisoner
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Wednesday to deny clemency for a man convicted of killing four people in 2005.
Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump and others "stoked the flames of fear" in rallies ahead of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Another 5 jurors seated in Kim Potter trial for death of Daunte Wright
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Another 5 jurors seated in Kim Potter trial for death of Daunte Wright
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Another five jurors were seated Wednesday in the manslaughter trial of a former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
Detective testifies child porn files traced to Josh Duggar's car dealership computer
Detective testifies child porn files traced to Josh Duggar's car dealership computer
Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns
Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement