Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 7:26 AM

Supreme Court set to hear arguments in landmark Mississippi abortion case

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Supreme Court set to hear arguments in landmark Mississippi abortion case
The Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution holds a news conference with national anti-abortion organizers at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a key abortion case that seeks to challenge the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade, which made the practice legal in the United States.

At the center of the legal challenge is a Mississippi law that bars abortions after 15 weeks. The high court will decide whether to uphold the law and overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Advertisement

Some experts say the Mississippi law is the most significant challenge to Roe vs. Wade in recent memory. And because the court has a 6-3 conservative majority, some think the landmark law may be in serious jeopardy.

The court includes three appointees of former President Donald Trump -- Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

RELATED Study: Abortion medically safe, unwanted pregnancy poses greater health risk

The arguments in the case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization, are expected to start at 10 a.m. EST and audio of the arguments will be streamed live.

A decision by the Supreme Court in 1992 began to erode Roe vs. Wade by allowing states to regulate abortion rights as long as they didn't impose an undue burden on women before fetal viability at 23 to 24 weeks. Since then, states have pushed the "undue burden" line.

Advertisement

"The very essence of a constitutional right is that it is not up to the legislatures," Julie Rikelman, senior director of litigation at the Center for Reproductive Rights, told NPR. "It's a right that we all have [that] the legislators cannot take away from us."

RELATED 'This is not patient care': Abortion providers await court decision on Texas law

In a speech on Tuesday to advocacy groups Advancing American Freedom and the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, former Vice President Mike Pence said he believes the arguments should send Roe vs. Wade to "the ash heap of history."

"Now more than ever, we need our conservative majority on the Supreme Court of the United States to return the question of life to the states and the people," Pence said, according to CNN. "While I cannot say how the Supreme Court will rule, today I can say with confidence the tide has turned for the pro-life movement."

While the high court has taken on the Mississippi case, it has not yet ruled on the more stringent abortion law in Texas, which bars the practice as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as soon as six weeks and before a woman even knows she is pregnant. The law allows private citizens to file lawsuits in an effort to get around legal challenges.

Advertisement
RELATED Far-right lawmaker, liberal activist advance to runoff in Chile presidential election

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the court in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Seated, from left to right, are Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Standing, from left to right, are Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A New Mexico judge has authorized investigators to search an Albuquerque prop firm as they seek answers to how two people were shot, one fatally, on a film set in October.
U.S., Taliban conclude two-day talks in Qatar amid humanitarian crisis
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Taliban conclude two-day talks in Qatar amid humanitarian crisis
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The United States and Afghanistan's Taliban-led government concluded two days of talks in Qatar on Tuesday amid a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis in the Middle Eastern country.
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide.
Accuser says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for Jeffrey Epstein
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Accuser says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for Jeffrey Epstein
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A woman who accuses Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her when she was 14 years old told jurors Tuesday the late financier's closest associate Ghislaine Maxwell participated in grooming her for him.
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely for role in brother's defense
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely for role in brother's defense
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely Tuesday after the network said it received new information about his attempts to defend his brother former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from sexual harassment allegations.
3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- At least three people died and eight others were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a southeast Michigan high school, sheriff's officials said.
4 jurors seated in trial of Kim Potter for death of Daunte Wright
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
4 jurors seated in trial of Kim Potter for death of Daunte Wright
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Four jurors have been seated in the manslaughter trial of a former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year.
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Otis Anderson Jr., a former football player for the University of Central Florida and the Los Angeles Rams, was shot and killed by his father in a double shooting that also left his mother hospitalized.
FDA panel endorses emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FDA panel endorses emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday voted to endorse emergency use authorization for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill.
Dr. Mehmet Oz announces bid for Pennsylvania Senate seat
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Dr. Mehmet Oz announces bid for Pennsylvania Senate seat
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Dr. Mehmet Oz, who rose to fame on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," announced a bid to run for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting
3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement