Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell's trial set to start

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is shown at a news conference at the United Nations on June 25, 2013. Maxwell's federal trial is expected to start Monday. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The federal trial of British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to begin with opening arguments Monday, and most likely will dredge up sexual misconduct allegations connecting Epstein and his high-profile and powerful friends. Maxwell, daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, was the former girlfriend and longtime confidant of Epstein, the wealthy financier who died in prison of suicide while in federal custody in 2019. Advertisement

Epstein had been accused of trafficking underage girls with whom he had sex -- and recruited to allegedly have sex with powerful men. Britain's Prince Andrew and former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson have been named by accusers, but they have denied the allegations.

Maxwell, who has been in custody since July 2020, is being tried on several charges, including two counts of perjury tied to a deposition in a civil case in 2016. The indictment alleges she lied under oath when asked about her involvement in the alleged abuse and trafficking with Epstein.

RELATED Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July

Maxwell's lawyers are arguing her case is a trial by proxy, since federal authorities missed out on trying Epstein, and that she is not guilty on all charges.

Advertisement

Four accusers are expected to testify that Maxwell "groomed" them while they were underaged to have sex with Epstein and his friends.

Maxwell's attorney, Bobbie Sterheim, has repeatedly raised concerns about Maxwell's treatment in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

RELATED London police drop sex abuse investigation of Prince Andrew

Maxwell's trial was to have started this summer, but was delayed after new charges were filed by the federal prosecutors and the COVID-19 impacted court proceedings. All the charges date to incidents that allegedly occurred between 1994 and 1997.