Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 24, 2021 / 7:22 PM

Broadway actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots after authorities identify Michael Jackson jacket

By Daniel Uria
Broadway actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots after authorities identify Michael Jackson jacket
James Beeks, a Broadway actor, was arrested by authorities for allegedly marching on the Capitol with the Oath Keepers on January 6 after he was identified by a Michael Jackson world tour jacket he wore during the riots. Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Justice 

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested a Broadway actor who allegedly marched on the U.S. Capitol with the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 after identifying him by a jacket a Michael Jackson tour jacket he was wearing at the time of the riots.

James Beeks, 49, was charged with a felony charge of obstruction of Congress and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds for forcibly entering the U.S. Capitol with members of the extremist group.

Advertisement

"Unlike the camouflage-combat jacket attire of many individuals in the group, he was wearing a Michael Jackson 'BAD' world tour jacket and a black helmet, and he was carrying what appeared to be a homemade black shield," the Justice Department aid in a statement.

Beeks -- an Orlando, Fla., native -- was arrested in Milwaukee where he was performing the role of Judas in a production of Jesus Christ Superstar under the stage name "James T. Justis."

RELATED Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones, Roger Stone

Prior to his arrest, federal investigators observed Beeks in the role at shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

They also found that Beeks "regularly performs as a Michael Jackson impersonator" and found Instagram photos that showed a man appearing to be Beeks wearing the "BAD" tour jacket alongside the hashtag #jesuschristsuperstar.

Advertisement

Beeks' credit card statements also showed that he paid for hotels in Georgia and North Carolina, "consistent with roundtrip travel from Orlando, Fla., to Washington, D.C.," in the days before and after the riots.

RELATED U.S. House: Trump records on Capitol riot can help prevent future attacks

He appeared before a court in the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Wednesday and was released pending further court proceedings.

On Tuesday, the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots subpoenaed the leader of the Oath Keepers and other extremist groups the Proud Boys and the 1st Amendment Praetorian as they sought information on groups that planned and participated in the violence.

RELATED 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months for Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

Siege aftermath: damage to historic U.S. Capitol

Capitol Hill police salute the passing of the funeral hearse on Sunday for slain Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Census Bureau: Americans moving to new homes at lowest rate on record
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Census Bureau: Americans moving to new homes at lowest rate on record
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Census Bureau data found that 8.4% of Americans live in a different house in 2021 than they did in 2020, marking the lowest rate on record amid an aging population and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Georgia jury on Wednesday found three men accused of murder for killing Ahmaud Arbery last year.
Biden administration blacklists 27 companies over national security concerns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration blacklists 27 companies over national security concerns
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday blacklisted an additional 27 companies and individuals from China, Japan, Pakistan and Singapore, citing national security and foreign policy interests.
Supreme Court to hear North Carolina voter ID case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear North Carolina voter ID case
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a case involving North Carolina's voter ID law.
Report: Expenditures outpace personal income growth in October
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: Expenditures outpace personal income growth in October
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Personal incomes increased 0.5% over the past month, but personal consumption expenditures continued to outpace those raises, with a jump of 1.3% over the same period, the Commerce Department said in a report.
Unemployment filings in U.S. fall off a cliff -- to lowest figure in 52 years
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Unemployment filings in U.S. fall off a cliff -- to lowest figure in 52 years
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- New unemployment filings in the United States have now reached a level not seen since before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Labor Department said in its weekly report on Wednesday.
U.S. draws anger from China for inviting Taiwan to democracy summit next month
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. draws anger from China for inviting Taiwan to democracy summit next month
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration has invited Taiwan to participate in a "Summit for Democracy" next month, a move that angered China -- mainly because it creates a perception that the island is not under Beijing's rule.
La Niña expected to shape conditions at U.S. ski resorts for 2021-22 season
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
La Niña expected to shape conditions at U.S. ski resorts for 2021-22 season
A number of climatological factors will shape this ski season, but perhaps the most influential will be the presence of a climate pattern known as La Niña.
Samsung to build $17 billion semiconductor plant near Austin, Texas
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Samsung to build $17 billion semiconductor plant near Austin, Texas
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Amid a global shortage of chips, Samsung Electronics says it's planning to build a $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in Texas near Austin.
Reports: Biden to name Shalanda Young as White House budget director
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Reports: Biden to name Shalanda Young as White House budget director
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected Wednesday to nominate Shalanda Young as director of the Office of Management and Budget, where she would become the first Black person to hold the position, according to news reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

La Niña expected to shape conditions at U.S. ski resorts for 2021-22 season
La Niña expected to shape conditions at U.S. ski resorts for 2021-22 season
Biden administration blacklists 27 companies over national security concerns
Biden administration blacklists 27 companies over national security concerns
Waukesha, Wis., parade crash death toll rises to six; suspect appears in court
Waukesha, Wis., parade crash death toll rises to six; suspect appears in court
U.S. draws anger from China for inviting Taiwan to democracy summit next month
U.S. draws anger from China for inviting Taiwan to democracy summit next month
South Korea's COVID-19 cases hit all-time high
South Korea's COVID-19 cases hit all-time high
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement