Biden to nominate Jerome Powell for second term as Federal Reserve chair

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears for a House hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on September 30. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday announced that he will nominate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for another term in the position, a move that's expected to meet with disappointment among some Democrats. Biden said he intends to nominate Powell, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, for a second term with Lael Brainard as vice chairman. Biden cited the economic recovery after COVID-19 as one reason to stick with Powell. Advertisement

"While there's still more to be done, we've made remarkable progress over the last 10 months in getting Americans back to work and getting our economy moving again," Biden said in a statement.

"That success is a testament to the economic agenda I've pursued and to the decisive action that the Federal Reserve has taken under chair Powell and Dr. Brainard to help steer us through the worst downturn in modern American history and put us on the path to recovery."

The question as to whether Biden would nominate Powell for another term at the central bank has been common in recent months among Democrats in Congress who are concerned about his leadership.

Powell was often criticized by Trump for various monetary policies and he recently faced opposition from progressive Democrats in the party, notably Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for turning back pandemic-era Wall Street regulations.

"Renominating you means gambling that, for the next five years, a Republican majority at the Federal Reserve, with a Republican chair who has regularly voted to deregulate Wall Street, won't drive this economy over a financial cliff again," Warren told Powell at a Senate hearing last month, according to The New York Times.

Powell is expected to win Senate confirmation for a second term.

Earlier this month, Randal Quarles, another Trump Fed appointee, announced that he will step down in December at the end of his four-year term.