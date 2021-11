1/5

Randal Quarles took a spot on the Federal Reserve Board in 2017 under former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Randal Quarles, a member of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors who's been a target of congressional progressives, announced on Monday that he will step down at the end of 2021. Quarles said he will leave the last week of December, at the end of his four-year term. Advertisement

Quarles is the Fed's first vice chair for supervision and has been a member of the board since 2017. He oversaw supervision and regulation of financial firms in the board's jurisdiction.

Quarles also served simultaneously as chair of the financial stability board, an international body established by the G20 to ensure resilience in the global financial system.

"It has been a great privilege to work with my colleagues on the board, throughout the Federal Reserve System and among the global central banking and regulatory community," Quarles said in his resignation letter.

President Joe Biden now must fill two seats on the Fed's board and determine whether to renominate Chairman Jerome Powell when his term expires in February.

Quarles and Powell have both been criticized by progressives like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for loosening financial regulations.

Before he joined the Fed board, Quarles was founder and managing director of the investment firm Cynosure Group. He also previously held senior positions at the Treasury Department and was undersecretary for domestic finance.