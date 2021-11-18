Trending
Nov. 18, 2021 / 9:17 PM

Texas creates 'steel wall' of shipping containers to block migrants

By Uriel J. Garcia, The Texas Tribune
Texas has created what Gov. Greg Abbott described as a "steel wall" of shipping containers at the international bridge to block migrants from entering the state from Mexico. Photo courtesy of Gov. Gregg Abbott/Twitter

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a video Wednesday of the state's latest attempt to secure the Texas-Mexico border: about 20 shipping containers lined up along the riverbank next to the international bridge that connects Eagle Pass with Mexico. Behind the containers, the images showed a fleet of Department of Public Safety patrol cars and dozens of officers walking around.

Abbott described it as a "steel wall" designed "to protect communities & property owners."

Abbott had touted the idea of using shipping containers at the border on Oct. 28 when he was a guest on a Fox News program and said that starting that day the National Guard and DPS began placing containers at potential migrant crossing points "to serve as a blockade to prevent [migrants] from coming across the border."

Abbott, who is up for re-election next year, has made immigration enforcement a priority for his administration, pushing an agenda that includes building more barriers along the Texas-Mexico border, directing troopers to arrest migrants crossing the Rio Grande on state charges, deploying the National Guard to different parts of the border and suing the Biden administration for what the governor has described as President Joe Biden's open-border policies.

The shipping containers are the latest technique the state has deployed to halt migrants at the border. In September, DPS troopers created a miles-long wall of patrol vehicles along the riverbank in Del Rio after more than 15,000 asylum-seeking migrants, most of them from Haiti and other parts of Latin America, gathered under the international bridge there.

Abbott credited the "steel wall" of vehicles with stopping the migrants.

The Texas Military Department, DPS and Abbott's spokesperson did not answer specific questions about the containers. DPS spokesperson Ericka Miller said, "The department does not discuss operational specifics; however, we can tell you we continuously monitor the situation along the border in order to make real-time decisions and adjust our operations as necessary."

Miller also said part of the operation, called Steel Curtain, will include placing "concertina wire -- as well as personnel and equipment along the border in order to block and repel criminal activity and stop violations of state law."

Currently, there is a worldwide shortage of shipping containers because the pandemic-related shutdowns slowed down the movement of freight.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/11/18/texas-border-shipping-containers-eagle-pass/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Latest Headlines

Bipartisan senators move to block Saudi arms deal over Yemen involvement
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Bipartisan senators move to block Saudi arms deal over Yemen involvement
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A group of bipartisan senators introduced a bill Thursday to block the Biden administration from completing an arms sale to Saudi Arabia over its involvement in the Yemen civil war.
Tennessee prosecutors replace death sentence for Pervis Payne
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tennessee prosecutors replace death sentence for Pervis Payne
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Tennessee on Thursday dropped their pursuit of the death penalty for a death row inmate seeking an appeal of the sentence due to intellectual disability.
Five Kenosha, Wis., schools move to virtual learning ahead of Rittenhouse verdict
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Five Kenosha, Wis., schools move to virtual learning ahead of Rittenhouse verdict
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Five schools near the Kenosha, Wis., courthouse where jurors have spent the last three days deliberating the homicide case against Kyler Rittenhouse moved to virtual learning for the remainder of the week Thursday.
Poll: Americans' support for death penalty remains steady at 5-decade low
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Poll: Americans' support for death penalty remains steady at 5-decade low
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Americans' support of the death penalty has remained relatively unchanged -- and at a five-decade low -- over the past four years, a Gallup poll released Thursday indicates.
Biden meets Canada's Trudeau, Mexico's AMLO in 1st 'three amigos' summit in 5 years
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden meets Canada's Trudeau, Mexico's AMLO in 1st 'three amigos' summit in 5 years
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House on Thursday for the first North American summit in five years.
Biden says U.S. 'considering' diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden says U.S. 'considering' diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The United States is "considering" a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, President Joe Biden said Thursday.
N.Y. judge exonerates 2 men convicted of killing Malcolm X
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.Y. judge exonerates 2 men convicted of killing Malcolm X
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Thursday granted exonerations for two men wrongfully convicted of killing civil rights leader Malcolm X in 1965.
Thanksgiving dinner to cost 14% more this year compared to 2020
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Thanksgiving dinner to cost 14% more this year compared to 2020
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The average cost for a Thanksgiving Day feast is expected to jump by 14% over last year, an analysis by the American Farm Bureau Federation indicates Thursday.
Wind, cold, rain, snow: What to expect for early Thanksgiving travel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Wind, cold, rain, snow: What to expect for early Thanksgiving travel
Forecasters are tracking the potential for a storm to impact Americans hitting the roads and skies early to beat the Thanksgiving travel rush next Wednesday.
Rep. G.K. Butterfield won't seek re-election, cites 'racial' gerrymandering
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rep. G.K. Butterfield won't seek re-election, cites 'racial' gerrymandering
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina on Thursday became the 10th House Democrat to announce that he will not seek re-election in 2022, due to "racial" gerrymandering.
