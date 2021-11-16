Trending
Nov. 16, 2021 / 3:54 PM

Biden visits New Hampshire, is 'confident' Congress will pass social spending bill

By Danielle Haynes

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he's "confident" Congress will pass his $1.7 trillion social spending bill after lawmakers worked together to approve the new infrastructure legislation he signed into law this week.

He made the remarks while visiting Woodstock, N.H., to tout the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which he signed Monday.

"Despite the cynics, Democrats and Republicans, we can work together, we can deliver real results," Biden said. "The middle class built this country and they've been left out.

He praised Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., for her work in pushing through the infrastructure package. The state will receive some $1.1 billion for construction on highways and $225 million for bridges as part of the deal.

"My message to the people in New Hampshire is something. It's this: Because of this delegation, New Hampshire and America are moving again. Your life is going to change for the better, and that's literal," Biden said.

He made his comments while standing in front of the Pemigewasset River Bridge, which is considered to be on New Hampshire's "red list" of bridges in dire need of repairs. It must be inspected twice yearly and its weight restriction has been downgraded from 40 tons to 20 tons.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking at a rally on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, said the House plans to vote on the Build Back Better Act, which features $1.7 trillion in social spending. The legislation includes billions for universal pre-K for all 3- and 4-year-olds, child care, healthcare for older Americans and an extension of the Child Tax Credit. The package also includes funds to tackle climate change and increases taxes on corporations and individuals making more than $400,000 annually.

This week in Washington

A demonstrator attends a rally in support of the care economy investments in the Build Back Better agenda hosted by the National Domestic Workers Alliance, MomsRising, and the Service Employees International Union on the National Mall on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

