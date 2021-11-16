Care workers rally in D.C., call on Congress to pass Biden's $1.75T social spending bill

Members of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, MomsRising and the Service Employees International Union gather on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday during a rally in support of care economy investments in the Build Back Better Act. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
"You're right -- care can't wait. Care has been waiting long enough," Pelosi said.
"It's about family. It's about value in work. It's about respecting the workers. We cannot build back better unless we respect the dignity and work of our workers."
A woman attends a rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday in support of care economy investments in the Build Back Better Act, an event hosted by the National Domestic Workers Alliance, MomsRising and the Service Employees International Union. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
The Build Back Better Act includes billions for universal pre-K for all 3- and 4-year-olds, child care, healthcare for older Americans and an extension of the Child Tax Credit. The package also includes funds to tackle climate change and increases taxes on corporations and individuals making more than $400,000 annually.
April Verrett, president of Service Employees International Union Local 2015 said passing the social bill would help the care industry reshape the U.S. economy.
"Only by passing the Build Back Better Act can Congress ensure a more equitable economy, especially for the Black, Latina, white, Asian American Pacific Islander, Indigenous and immigrant women hit hardest by the pandemic," she said in a statement emailed to UPI.
"It's time to deliver for workers, working families, seniors and people with disabilities by bringing these historic investments in home and community care, support for child care, paid leave and all our communities."