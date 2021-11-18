Trending
Nov. 18, 2021 / 8:27 AM

Biden to meet Canada's Trudeau, Mexico's AMLO in 1st 'three amigos' summit in 5 years

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (virtually) make statements in the East Room of the White House during a bilateral meeting in Washington, D.C., on February 23. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House on Thursday for the first North American summit in five years.

The leaders will all be physically present at the White House to discuss a range of issues like trade and COVID-19.

"North America is a platform that is critical to both our domestic economic success and -- as well as a partnership that can play a really critical role in resolving regional and global challenges," a senior administration official told reporters.

"What you can expect ... is that as we seek to deepen and expand our economic cooperation and security partnership with both countries, the president will also have separate bilateral meetings with each leader."

RELATED Canadian PM Trudeau arrives in U.S., will push Congress on electric vehicle tax rebate

Biden will meet individually with Obrador at 1:30 p.m. EST and Trudeau at 2:45 p.m. He will then participate in a meeting with both at 4:45 p.m., according to the White House schedule.

Trudeau said early this week that the administration's "buy American" strategy stifles economic cooperation with Canada.

"It's an issue that I've already underlined very often with President Biden and it will certainly be part of important conversations that we'll have later this week," Trudeau said, according to The New York Times.

RELATED Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Liberals win election, but fail to win majority

Biden is expected to raise border issues with Mexico after thousands of Haitian refugees traveled through Mexico to cross the border in Texas in September.

"The conversation is going to be on economic cooperation, specifically promoting a secure and prosperous North America; building upon our efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and promote global health security; and then, of course, our efforts to address the climate crisis," the official said.

"Then finally ... a coordinated approach to migration management."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Wednesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
RELATED Harris welcomes revival of U.S., Mexico high-level talks on trade, immigration

The three are also expected to affirm the Trump-era trade agreement that supports labor rights and pledge to share COVID-19 vaccines with poorer Latin America and Caribbean countries. They may also sign a climate agreement to reduce methane emissions.

Thursday's will be the first "three amigos" summit since former President Barack Obama held one in 2016. Former President Donald Trump never staged the summit during his time in office.

