U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2021 / 9:13 AM

Biden expected to unveil 'framework' deal for spending plan after Capitol visit

By UPI Staff
Democratic lawmakers speak outside the White House on Tuesday after speaking with President Joe Biden on his domestic spending and climate package. UPI Photo | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Before taking off for Europe on Thursday, President Joe Biden made a visit to lawmakers on Capitol Hill in a bid to get two key parts of his agenda passed in Congress.

During the visit to House Democrats, Biden was expected to announce a new framework deal for his proposed spending package, the Build Back Better Act, which has been pared down a bit recently due to concerns about its size from moderate members of the party.

After visiting the Capitol, Biden will return to the White House and give an address explaining the agreement and outlining a path forward.

Biden is scheduled to deliver the remarks at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Biden was expected to attend a Democratic House caucus meeting at the Capitol on Thursday morning.

Aside from the Build Back Better Act, which was initially proposed with $3.5 trillion in spending proposals for agenda items like climate change measures and early childhood education, Biden is also expected at Thursday's meeting to push for the House to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill that's languished there for weeks after passing the Senate.

Some progressive Democrats have threatened to vote against the infrastructure bill as leverage for the spending bill, and moderate Democrats like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin have forced the compromise by balking at the price tag of the spending plan.

Two particular issues -- division over Medicare expansion and the removal of paid family leave -- were said to be among the last remaining obstacles to a deal on the spending plan.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Biden is confident that his new framework will draw the support of every Democrat in Congress.

It wasn't clear early on Thursday, however, whether two particular holdouts, Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, are or would be on board with the new spending proposal.

Biden is hopeful that Thursday's discussions and a new spending framework would be enough for him to set off for Europe with a couple of key legislative victories.

The president heads for Italy on Thursday afternoon, where he will meet with Pope Francis on Friday before attending the G20 summit on Saturday and Sunday. Biden will then travel to Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26.

