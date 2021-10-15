Trending
Oct. 15, 2021 / 9:01 AM

DHS says it will restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy next month

A female refugee and her child are seen at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. The Remain in Mexico policy forces migrants to wait out their U.S. asylum application processes in Mexico or another country. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- In complying with a Supreme Court order, President Joe Biden's administration says within a few weeks it will reinstate an immigration policy created by former President Donald Trump that forces migrants at the border to stay in Mexico, or another country, until their case is heard.

Biden and the Homeland Security Department had originally scrapped Trump's Migrant Protection Protocols, or the "Remain in Mexico" order. But the Supreme Court ruled in August that they had to reinstate it.

Thursday, the government said it disagrees, but is complying with, the high court's decision -- and that it should be back in effect by mid-November.

"[We are] taking necessary steps to comply with the court order, which requires us to reimplement [the policy] in good faith," the Homeland Security Department said, according to NBC News.

"We are working to do so, despite our appeal of the court's order, including, for example, by issuing contracts to rebuild temporary immigration-hearing facilities near the Southwest border."

The "Remain in Mexico" plan would require having the complete asylum case process done within six months, using temporary courts in tent facilities located at Texas border crossings.

The department said the government of Mexico must agree to accept the asylum seekers before the policy is restarted.

