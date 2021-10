DHS says it will restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy next month

The department said the government of Mexico must agree to accept the asylum seekers before the policy is restarted. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Border guards are seen at the El Paso Border Patrol Station in El Paso, Texas, on June 25. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

A section of border fence is seen at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, on June 25. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

A section of border fence is seen at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, on June 25. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 24. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

A female refugee and her child are seen at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. The "Remain in Mexico" policy forces migrants to wait out their U.S. asylum application processes in Mexico or another country. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- In complying with a Supreme Court order, President Joe Biden's administration says within a few weeks it will reinstate an immigration policy created by former President Donald Trump that forces migrants at the border to stay in Mexico, or another country, until their case is heard.

Biden and the Homeland Security Department had originally scrapped Trump's Migrant Protection Protocols, or the "Remain in Mexico" order. But the Supreme Court ruled in August that they had to reinstate it.

Advertisement

Thursday, the government said it disagrees, but is complying with, the high court's decision -- and that it should be back in effect by mid-November.

"[We are] taking necessary steps to comply with the court order, which requires us to reimplement [the policy] in good faith," the Homeland Security Department said, according to NBC News.

"We are working to do so, despite our appeal of the court's order, including, for example, by issuing contracts to rebuild temporary immigration-hearing facilities near the Southwest border."

Advertisement

The "Remain in Mexico" plan would require having the complete asylum case process done within six months, using temporary courts in tent facilities located at Texas border crossings.

The department said the government of Mexico must agree to accept the asylum seekers before the policy is restarted.