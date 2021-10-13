Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 13, 2021 / 2:24 AM

U.S. to open Canada, Mexico land borders for vaccinated travelers

By
The United States said that starting next month it will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada for non-essential travel. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI
The United States said that starting next month it will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada for non-essential travel. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced late Tuesday that starting next month it will be opening its land borders with Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated foreign travelers.

The U.S. borders have been shut to all but essential travel since March of last year, but the new policy announced by the Department of Homeland Security will allow all non-essential travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have all appropriate documentation to enter the country to visit friends and family as well as for tourism.

Advertisement

The policy change for land borders aligns with the one issued last month concerning foreign air travel, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

"We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner," he said.

RELATED Southwest, American Airlines maintain vaccine mandate despite Texas governor's order

The department said the two-phase lifting of border restrictions will see Customs and Border Protection starting in November to allow fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico to enter the United States for nonessential reasons.

Then starting in January, the requirement to show proof of vaccination will be applied to all foreign visitors, including those entering the country for essential travel, it said.

Advertisement

Officials said the delay was put in place to ensure essential travelers, such as truckers, students and healthcare workers, have enough time to become fully vaccinated.

RELATED Judge: N.Y. must allow religious exemption for healthcare worker vaccine mandate

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their final COVID-19 shot, whether it be the second of the two doses prescribed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one dose for the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The department did not offer specific dates for when these measures would be in place.

"This new travel system will create consistent, stringent protocols for all foreign nationals traveling to the United States -- whether by air, land or ferry -- and accounts for the wide availability of COVID-19 vaccinations," the department said.

RELATED FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul praised the lifting of border restrictions in a statement late Tuesday.

"Canada is not only our trade partner, but more importantly, Canadians are our neighbors and our friends," she said. "From Western New York to the North Country, I look forward to welcoming our Canadian neighbors back to New York as we continue to rebuild and recover from this pandemic."

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., said the move was "good news" for businesses and families that have suffered due to the border closures, and they await further details on the plan.

Advertisement

"For months now we've heard from businesses that are suffering and families distraught over the separation imposed by the continued border shutdown. The sigh of relief coming from northern border communities following this announcement is so loud it can practically be heard on either end of the Peace Bridge," he said in a statement, referring to the bridge over Lake Eire that connects the United States and Canada.

Canada reopened its borders to fully vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9

Latest Headlines

Southwest, American Airlines maintain vaccine mandates despite Texas governor's order
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southwest, American Airlines maintain vaccine mandates despite Texas governor's order
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines and American Airlines will continue to require employees to be vaccinated against the pandemic in line with federal orders, the Texas-based carriers said.
Judge: N.Y. must allow religious exemption for healthcare worker vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge: N.Y. must allow religious exemption for healthcare worker vaccine mandate
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ruled New York must allow healthcare workers exemption on religious grounds to the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate while the order is litigated in court.
U.S. names new Afghan relocation coordinator amid Taliban talks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. names new Afghan relocation coordinator amid Taliban talks
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The State Department on Tuesday appointed Elizabeth Jones as the new coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts as a U.S. delegation continued negotiations with the Taliban.
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Brian Goldner, chairman and CEO of toymaker Hasbro, died at the age of 58, the company announced on Tuesday.
Shooting at Memphis USPS sorting facility leaves 3 dead
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Shooting at Memphis USPS sorting facility leaves 3 dead
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A shooting at a U.S. Postal Service sorting facility in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday left three workers dead, including the suspected shooter, the FBI said.
FDA grants first e-cigarette authorization to tobacco-flavored Vuse products
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FDA grants first e-cigarette authorization to tobacco-flavored Vuse products
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized R.J. Reynolds Vapor Companies' Vuse e-cigarette and three tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods in its first e-cigarette authorization.
Judge recommends new trial for 'Texas Seven' death row prisoner
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge recommends new trial for 'Texas Seven' death row prisoner
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Texas court has recommended a new trial for one of the so-called Texas Seven still on death row after showing the convicted murderer's trial judge made anti-Semitic comments.
ICE to stop conducting mass workplace raids
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
ICE to stop conducting mass workplace raids
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ordered Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to stop conducting mass raids of workplaces that employ undocumented immigrants in a memorandum released Tuesday.
Navy recovers wreckage, remains from helicopter crash that killed five
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Navy recovers wreckage, remains from helicopter crash that killed five
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Search and salvage teams recovered the wreckage of a helicopter and the remains of five crew members who died in a military crash off the coast of San Diego in August, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday.
Nancy Pelosi looks at program length to trim spending bills
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi looks at program length to trim spending bills
WASHINGTON, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday indicated she is leaning toward cutting the length of programs in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to pare down the $3.5 trillion price tag.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary
FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary
Florida city's first Black female firefighter sues over mural that depicted her as White
Florida city's first Black female firefighter sues over mural that depicted her as White
Southwest cancels dozens more flights, apologizes for disruptions
Southwest cancels dozens more flights, apologizes for disruptions
Experts say La Palma eruption in Canary Islands showing no signs of ending
Experts say La Palma eruption in Canary Islands showing no signs of ending
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/