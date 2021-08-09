Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 9, 2021 / 9:44 AM

Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test

By
Trucks cross over the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, on March 18, 2020. Canada opened its border to fully vaccinated U.S. residents on Monday. File Photo by Steve Fecht/EPA-EFE
Trucks cross over the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, on March 18, 2020. Canada opened its border to fully vaccinated U.S. residents on Monday. File Photo by Steve Fecht/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday opened the border it shares with the United States for the first time in more than a year, welcoming U.S. citizens and returning Canadians who have been fully vaccinated.

The border officially was opened after midnight on Sunday. It was the first time vaccinated travelers were allowed to cross the border since shortly after COVID-19 arrived last year.

Advertisement

At the border, all travelers must show proof of vaccination that's uploaded through a Canadian app, and a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entry. All U.S. travelers must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before arriving at the border.

Unvaccinated children under 12 traveling with vaccinated parents can skip quarantine if they follow other safety requirements.

RELATED Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M

For cities like Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, which have long shared tourists, families and workers along the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge, the reopening was a long time coming.

"We were all so eagerly waiting for that day," Indiana resident Asawari Kaur told the Detroit Free Press. "As soon as it hits midnight, we're gonna enter the border."

Cyclist Tom Roeber, who's on a 1,400-mile bike ride from Minnesota to Maine to raise money for the MS Society, said he will enter Canada at Port Huron, Mich. on Monday as part of his trek.

Advertisement
RELATED Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years

"I have to find some place before I get to Port Huron where I'm trying to cross to go and get a test somewhere around there," Roeber told KARE-TV.

Dr. Kelley Lee of Simon Fraser University in British Columbia is among some who believe opening the border is "premature" given the spread and contagious nature of the Delta coronavirus variant. Also of concern is the United States' lagging vaccine rate compared to Canada.

"With full vaccination, there's definitely less likelihood of importing the virus, but that likelihood is not zero," Lee told KARE-TV.

RELATED U.S. extends border closures with Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21

"We do know that people who have been fully vaccinated still carry quite a high viral load -- or can -- if they get infected, and they can transmit the virus."

The United States still has not reopened its side of the Canadian border. Last month, it extended the closure until at least Aug. 21.

Latest Headlines

China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
World News // 17 minutes ago
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities are enforcing restrictions on movement in major cities as the country grapples with the biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
Alibaba fires manager, 2 resign after worker details sex assault in online post
World News // 37 minutes ago
Alibaba fires manager, 2 resign after worker details sex assault in online post
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A manager at Alibaba, one of the world's largest retailers, has been fired and two resigned after a female employee wrote a post online detailing an incident of sexual assault last month.
More South Koreans oppose delaying joint exercises despite North Korea concerns
World News // 1 hour ago
More South Koreans oppose delaying joint exercises despite North Korea concerns
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- About half of South Koreans in a recent poll said they are opposed to any postponement of planned joint exercises.
Wildfires burning out of control in Greece after severe heat wave
World News // 2 hours ago
Wildfires burning out of control in Greece after severe heat wave
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A large fire on the Greek Island of Evia has now been burning for an entire week after it and others were sparked recently and aided by a major heat wave that's baked the Mediterranean country for days.
Landmark U.N. report says some climate effects permanent, still time to avoid others
World News // 2 hours ago
Landmark U.N. report says some climate effects permanent, still time to avoid others
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A landmark report released on Monday cautions that global temperatures worldwide will probably surpass a level in about a decade that experts and officials have been trying to avert.
Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of U.S. atomic bomb during WWII
World News // 3 hours ago
Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of U.S. atomic bomb during WWII
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing during World War II, and urged the United States and Russia to do more to eliminate nuclear weapons.
Taliban seizes Kunduz, two other Afghan capital cities
World News // 19 hours ago
Taliban seizes Kunduz, two other Afghan capital cities
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Taliban on Sunday seized the key provincial capital of Kunduz and neighboring provincial capitals of Sar-e-pul and Taliqan as U.S. troops are set to fully withdraw from Afghanistan at the end of the month.
Canada to welcome fully vaccinated Americans after deal to stop strike
World News // 1 day ago
Canada to welcome fully vaccinated Americans after deal to stop strike
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Canada will start welcoming fully vaccinated U.S. visitors to the country Monday after reaching a tentative deal to stop a border agent strike.
Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing rockets into Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing rockets into Israel
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, has claimed responsibility for firing 19 rockets into Israel, prompting retaliation by Israeli forces.
Afghanistan is at a 'dangerous turning point,' U.N. special envoy says
World News // 2 days ago
Afghanistan is at a 'dangerous turning point,' U.N. special envoy says
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council must revive peace talks since Afghanistan is at a "dangerous turning point," as troop withdrawal nears completion, the U.N. special envoy to the country said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history
Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/